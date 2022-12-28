Read full article on original website
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy is facing charges of DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA - On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, just after 7:30 p.m., Deputy Morris Valenzuela, 38-years-old, who was on administrative leave without pay at the time of the incident, was driving northbound on I-275, when he ran off the road and struck the noise barrier on the east side of the interstate.
28-year-old bicyclist struck and killed on Zephyrhills roadway
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2020 Toyota Sienna, driven by a 25-year-old Zephyrhills man was traveling east on...
Man arrested after shooting at Pasco deputies who returned fire
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff's deputies shot a suspected motorcycle thief overnight causing non-life-threatening injuries to the suspect. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Rowan Road and Kauai Loop in New Port Richey. According to a Pasco Sheriff's Affidavit, deputies were conducting a report...
Man arrested for attempted burglary and drug charges on Christmas Eve
HUDSON, FLa.- A 33-year-old Largo man was arrested Christmas eve after he attempted to break into several apartments in Hudson. According to the Pasco Sheriff's office, Efrain Bermudez of largo went to the Hudson Ridge Apartments and attempted to gain entry into several apartments. One of the victims observed Bermudez with a black backpack and called deputies.
