HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA - On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, just after 7:30 p.m., Deputy Morris Valenzuela, 38-years-old, who was on administrative leave without pay at the time of the incident, was driving northbound on I-275, when he ran off the road and struck the noise barrier on the east side of the interstate.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO