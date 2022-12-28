ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

pasconewsonline.com

28-year-old bicyclist struck and killed on Zephyrhills roadway

PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2020 Toyota Sienna, driven by a 25-year-old Zephyrhills man was traveling east on...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Man arrested after shooting at Pasco deputies who returned fire

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff's deputies shot a suspected motorcycle thief overnight causing non-life-threatening injuries to the suspect. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Rowan Road and Kauai Loop in New Port Richey. According to a Pasco Sheriff's Affidavit, deputies were conducting a report...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Man arrested for attempted burglary and drug charges on Christmas Eve

HUDSON, FLa.- A 33-year-old Largo man was arrested Christmas eve after he attempted to break into several apartments in Hudson. According to the Pasco Sheriff's office, Efrain Bermudez of largo went to the Hudson Ridge Apartments and attempted to gain entry into several apartments. One of the victims observed Bermudez with a black backpack and called deputies.
HUDSON, FL

