WESH
Officials: Florida mom died after being found on interstate Christmas morning
TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the death of a woman who was found lying on the side of Interstate 275 early Christmas morning. The Highway Patrol identified the woman Thursday morning as Stephanie Contreras, and said...
fox13news.com
FHP: Two children hospitalized after serious crash in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway Thursday afternoon in Odessa, first responders said. According to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash. No adults were transported, according to troopers.
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 US Hwy 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441, approaching 10402...
Mother, 2 young sons found dead in submerged car in Lakeland lake
LAKELAND, Fla. — Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the deaths of a mother and her two young sons, ages 4 and 9, who were found in a submerged car in Lake Wire, authorities said. Rescuers responded just before 5:30 a.m. Friday to a call about...
villages-news.com
Summerfield trucker seriously injured in fiery crash on I-275
A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County. The 51-year-old truck driver had been traveling southbound at 9 p.m. when another vehicle was changing lanes and collided with his truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
leesburg-news.com
Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash in Leesburg
A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Leesburg. James B. Freeze was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at 10:27 p.m. when he collided with the rear of a white 2020 Lexus GX, operated by 44-year-old Meredith K. Nettles of Pensacola who made a U-turn just prior to the traffic crash, according to the Leesburg Police Department.
Lakeland Police: Mother And Two Sons Found Dead In Submerged Vehicle In Lake Wire
LAKELAND, Fla. – A mother and her two sons were found dead in a submerged car in Lake Wire early Friday. According to police, on Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:26 a.m., Lakeland PD officers were dispatched to a reported submerged vehicle along the
Eyewitness stunned after mother, 2 kids found dead in submerged car in Lakeland
The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
villages-news.com
10. Pair of motorcycle accidents claimed lives of two young men
A pair of motorcycle accidents claimed the lives of two young men in 2022. The two men’s deaths ranked as the No. 10 story in 2022 in The Villages. Caleb Turner Collinsworth, 20, of Weirsdale was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after colliding at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages. Collinsworth suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous broken bones in the crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.
villages-news.com
3. 91-year-old Villager sentenced to prison for hitting bicyclists with her Mercedes
A 91-year-old Villager was sentenced to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to hitting two bicyclists with her Mercedes and fleeing the scene. It was the third biggest story of 2022 in The Villages. Marilyn Hamilton, of the Village of Gilchrist, was taken into custody shortly after her...
Missing Manatee County woman found safe
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
YAHOO!
Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve
A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found...
fox13news.com
Citrus County woman shoots, kills uncle at family gathering, deputies say
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Citrus County woman is facing second-degree murder charges after deputies say she shot her uncle to death Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills. According to investigators, 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers and her uncle, 44-year-old Matthew Charles Driggers, were attending a family gathering at a home on North Columbus Street around 2:45 p.m. when the shooting occurred.
Woman With Walker Struck By Vehicle On West Bay Drive In Largo
LARGO, Fla. – A woman crossing West Bay Drive was struck by a vehicle and is in critical condition, according to police. According to police, on Tuesday around 7:20 pm, a female pedestrian with a walker was crossing southbound over West Bay Dr from the
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
Mysuncoast.com
Two killed in head-on crash east of Parrish
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Monday in a head-on collision on State Road 62, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 35-year-old man from Bowling Green was heading east on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road, at about 4:45 p.m. when an oncoming car attempted to pass another vehicle.
Hillsborough County deputies search for missing endangered Tampa woman
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Thursday.
Florida Woman Charged After Carjacking County Truck Nearly Killing Inspector
A Florida woman has been arrested after carjacking a county truck and nearly killing a county inspector. According to deputies, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a Hillsborough County inspector left his county Ford F-150 pickup truck running as he conducted an inspection
