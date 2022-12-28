A pair of motorcycle accidents claimed the lives of two young men in 2022. The two men’s deaths ranked as the No. 10 story in 2022 in The Villages. Caleb Turner Collinsworth, 20, of Weirsdale was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after colliding at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages. Collinsworth suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous broken bones in the crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO