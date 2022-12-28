ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

FHP: Two children hospitalized after serious crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway Thursday afternoon in Odessa, first responders said. According to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash. No adults were transported, according to troopers.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WESH

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn

LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 US Hwy 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441, approaching 10402...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield trucker seriously injured in fiery crash on I-275

A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County. The 51-year-old truck driver had been traveling southbound at 9 p.m. when another vehicle was changing lanes and collided with his truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash in Leesburg

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Leesburg. James B. Freeze was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at 10:27 p.m. when he collided with the rear of a white 2020 Lexus GX, operated by 44-year-old Meredith K. Nettles of Pensacola who made a U-turn just prior to the traffic crash, according to the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash

ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

10. Pair of motorcycle accidents claimed lives of two young men

A pair of motorcycle accidents claimed the lives of two young men in 2022. The two men’s deaths ranked as the No. 10 story in 2022 in The Villages. Caleb Turner Collinsworth, 20, of Weirsdale was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after colliding at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages. Collinsworth suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous broken bones in the crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFLA

Missing Manatee County woman found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve

A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Citrus County woman shoots, kills uncle at family gathering, deputies say

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Citrus County woman is facing second-degree murder charges after deputies say she shot her uncle to death Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills. According to investigators, 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers and her uncle, 44-year-old Matthew Charles Driggers, were attending a family gathering at a home on North Columbus Street around 2:45 p.m. when the shooting occurred.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two killed in head-on crash east of Parrish

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Monday in a head-on collision on State Road 62, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 35-year-old man from Bowling Green was heading east on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road, at about 4:45 p.m. when an oncoming car attempted to pass another vehicle.
PARRISH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy