LEESBURG — Dressed in sharp-looking red uniforms and matching red shoes, the No. 3-ranked Mitchell County Eagles (12-0) remain undefeated after beating the Ocoee Knights from the Orlando, Fla. area Thursday night in the Lee County Roundball Classic at Lee County High School. The Eagles and the Knights went toe to toe all night with numerous ties and lead changes, but a steal by Mitchell County’s Zilon Hawkins on the last play of the game sealed the 57-53 win. Ocoee, a 7A school, fell to 5-6. Mitchell County’s Jamond Vicks hit a three-pointer to open the game for the Eagles and moments later Jaquavian Williams slammed home two points to give Mitchell County an early 5-0 lead. The Knights quickly recovered and the two teams were tied 14-14 at the end of the first. Landen Quimbley swished a long three midway through the second quarter to give the Eagles a five-point advantage but by halftime, the Knights were up 29-25.

MITCHELL COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO