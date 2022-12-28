Read full article on original website
No. 16 LSU looks for 1st bowl win under Kelly in Citrus Bowl
Citrus Bowl: No. 16 LSU (9-4, No. 17 CFP) vs. Purdue (8-5), Jan. 2, 1 p.m. Eastern (ABC) FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: LSU by 14 1/2 Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE
Podcast: Who will start right away for Auburn football?
Auburn football could see a bunch of new starters in 2023.
Vote Now: Who is the 2022 Football Coach of the Year in Central Florida?
Who was the best high school football head coach in the 407, 386 or 321? For those that don’t know, those area codes dominate the Central Florida Areas and we have put together a list of the top candidates around. There was plenty of worthy candidates as head coaches work long, countless hours in ...
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Citrus Bowl pits No. 16 LSU vs. Purdue for 1st time ever
Just last year, Brian Kelly was hired as LSU coach and watched as a depleted Tigers team, led by offensive line coach Brad Davis, lost to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Kelly’s view of the Tigers’ bowl game will be much different this season, as he has led LSU to a nine-win season in his first year, but on the opposite side, incoming Purdue coach Ryan Walters finds himself in a similar situation. He will watch as the Boilermakers, depleted by opt-outs and turnover, face the Tigers in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. After Jeff Brohm left to become Louisville’s coach, Brian Brohm, Jeff’s younger brother and Purdue’s offensive coordinator, will lead the Boilermakers in their first Citrus Bowl appearance before he joins his brother’s coaching staff.
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Game to Start at 8:30 p.m. ET
The NFL will do its part to avoid conflict with the Rose Bowl on Monday evening.
Albany Herald
Mitchell County basketball remains unbeaten, now 12-0
LEESBURG — Dressed in sharp-looking red uniforms and matching red shoes, the No. 3-ranked Mitchell County Eagles (12-0) remain undefeated after beating the Ocoee Knights from the Orlando, Fla. area Thursday night in the Lee County Roundball Classic at Lee County High School. The Eagles and the Knights went toe to toe all night with numerous ties and lead changes, but a steal by Mitchell County’s Zilon Hawkins on the last play of the game sealed the 57-53 win. Ocoee, a 7A school, fell to 5-6. Mitchell County’s Jamond Vicks hit a three-pointer to open the game for the Eagles and moments later Jaquavian Williams slammed home two points to give Mitchell County an early 5-0 lead. The Knights quickly recovered and the two teams were tied 14-14 at the end of the first. Landen Quimbley swished a long three midway through the second quarter to give the Eagles a five-point advantage but by halftime, the Knights were up 29-25.
H.S. Roundup: Falcons, Lions pick up a pair of non-conference wins
BOYS BASKETBALL Fairfield Union 55, Sheridan 45: The Falcons picked up a huge non-conference win against the visiting Generals. Caleb Schmelzer led the Falcons with 21 points and Ronnie Rowley...
Celebrating Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter's birthday
The Auburn running back turned 20 today.
HOLIDAY HOOPS: Top area team Mainland falls in last day of home basketball tournament
DAYTONA BEACH — The Mainland Christmas Shootout, a boys basketball showcase, ended on Dec. 29. Of the area teams that participated, Mainland (10-3) and Spruce Creek (5-4) each went 2-1 and Bartram Trail (5-7) went 1-2. The tournament featured teams from Kentucky, Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, St. Petersburg, Lakeland and Savannah and included top...
