Juanita Cortines Timberlake
On Thursday, December 22nd, Juanita Cortines Timberlake, age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was a devout Catholic praying daily, especially the rosary and her collection of crosses was proudly displayed in her room. Juanita was always welcoming and her smile and giggle were contagious. A seventy-one-year resident...
Jerry Clayton Davis
Jerry Clayton Davis, 76, of Bridge City, passed away on December 28, 2022, peacefully at home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend David Millner, previously of Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Marvin Funchess
Marvin Funchess, age 91, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Services will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Little Cypress Baptist Church, Orange, Texas at 12:00PM. Pastor David Turner will be officiating. Rite of committal and internment will follow at Parish Cemetery. Visitation of family and friends will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Little Cypress Baptist Church.
Two OC Agencies Receive Funds
Entergy Texas partnered with local food pantries and non-profits to make the holiday season a little brighter for families in Southeast Texas. The company donated $105,000, funded by Entergy shareholders, to local organizations to help provide nutritious foods to families in need. “At Entergy, we are always looking for ways...
LCM/IP Tournament Wraps
Day Two scores from the LCM/IP Tournament. LCM 54 Australia 53 – B.Elliott 20/9, D. Morris 9/10/9assists. HJ 64 LCM 57 – Ben Elliott 21/16, A.Winn 13, D Morris 11, JBenton 10. Bears now 16-7. BH Fr 67 OF Fr 36. BH JV 37 LCM JV 32. BH...
Who’s Getting Married?
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of December 26, 2022 thru December 30, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
House Fire Hwy. 87 North
Around 1am on December 30 the Orange County Emergency Services District #3 received a call of a home on fire in the 8000 of Hwy. 87 North. Firefighters arrived to flames coming from the structure. Assistance was provided by OCESD 4 and the Orange Fire Dept. No one was found...
Lady Pirates Tournament Champs
The Christmas holiday was extra special for the Deweyville Lady Pirates as they won the Chester Tournament Friday with a dramatic 44-43 win over the host Yellowjackets in the championship. Coach Dusti Boykin and her squad went 4-0 in the tournament with wins over Spurger, Latexo, Lead Academy and Chester.
