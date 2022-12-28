Marvin Funchess, age 91, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Services will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Little Cypress Baptist Church, Orange, Texas at 12:00PM. Pastor David Turner will be officiating. Rite of committal and internment will follow at Parish Cemetery. Visitation of family and friends will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Little Cypress Baptist Church.

ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO