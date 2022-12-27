Barcelona transfer news: Latest January window updates on winter player signings, loans and deals for 2023

Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority
Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025
Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
Chelsea ‘line up Alexis Mac Allister transfer if £106m Enzo Fernandez bid fails’ with Arsenal and Juventus also keen
CHELSEA are reportedly eyeing up a move for Brighton and Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister if they cannot sign Enzo Fernandez in the January transfer window. The Blues are being heavily linked with 21-year-old World Cup hero Fernandez. However, the £106million release clause Benfica currently have written into his contract...
Real Madrid ‘ready to offer £89m for Jude Bellingham transfer’ but refuse to pay ‘crazy money’ for England World Cup ace
REAL MADRID are ready to offer £89million for Borussia Dortmund and England ace Jude Bellingham, according to reports. Bellingham, 19, has impressed in Germany since his £25million 2020 transfer from Birmingham City. And he took the World Cup by storm for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions. Bellingham played five...
I spent five years in Premier League and played for Spain at every age group but now I’m a PRINCE representing Indonesia
FORMER Swansea and La Liga ace Jordi Amat is now a PRINCE of Indonesia. Amat was born in the Catalan district of Canet de Mar in 1992 and enjoyed an impressive LaLiga career that saw him play for the likes of Espanyol, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis. The centre-back also...
Man Utd ‘keen to sign Marco Asensio in coming days’ with Real Madrid star available for free transfer in summer
MANCHESTER UNITED are hoping to sign Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio in the next few DAYS, according to reports. The 26-year-old Spaniard has just six months left on his current contract with the LaLiga giants. It means that from January 1 he will be allowed to speak to non-Spanish clubs.
Yardbarker
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets changes mind on renewal
Xavi Hernandez has publicly and privately been insisting that not only is Sergio Busquets a key player for Barcelona currently, but that he should be next season too. It might have borne him fruit. According to MD, the Barcelona captain had more or less made up his mind that 2023...
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Man Utd ‘monitor £53m-rated Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi ahead of transfer window’ with Chelsea also interested
MANCHESTER UNITED and Chelsea are monitoring the progress of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, according to reports. Both clubs are hoping to strengthen their squads in the mid-season transfer window in a bid to improve their top four chances. The Blues are already willing to pay World Cup star Enzo...
FOX Sports
Mbappé saves PSG with late penalty; teen Ben Seghir shines
PARIS (AP) — World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar's red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg on Wednesday. PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a...
FOX Sports
Lewandowski suspension temporarily lifted for Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is set to be available for Saturday’s Spanish league game against city rival Espanyol after a court temporarily lifted his three-game suspension. A court of disputes in Madrid said Friday that Lewandowski should be allowed to continue playing until Spain’s...
Yardbarker
Report: Ronaldo’s exit could help Juventus land his former Man United teammate
Following a dreadful second stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently ended his collaboration with Manchester United following a total breakdown in the relationship between the parties. As we all know, the Portuguese’s transfer to KSA club Al-Nassr seems imminent, however, some suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or could still impact his...
Tottenham report: Spurs aim to prise Barcelona reserve away from Camp Nou
Tottenham are thought to be keen to sign the Barcelona midfielder next month
Yardbarker
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Yardbarker
Inside Spain: Real Madrid find Carlo Ancelotti successor and the Joao Felix enigma
Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond. La Liga has had its Christmas ‘break’ already – a luxurious ten days between the...
Yardbarker
Legendary Ex-Inter Milan President Massimo Moratti: “We Were Close To Signing Pele In 1958 But Santos Fans Refused To Accept Transfer”
Inter had come close to signing legendary former Santos and Brazil forward Pele in 1958, but the opposition of fans of Santos caused the deal to fall through. This according to former Nerazzurri President Massimo Moratti, who told Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it that his father had a contract with the Brazilian icon ready but that it was the reaction of fans back in Brazil that stopped the transfer.
Yardbarker
Watch: Fabrizio Romano gives Enzo Fernandez verdict amidst Chelsea pursuit
You would have all seen the Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea news breaking across the board last night and this morning, mainly from the Portuguese media. To recap, the general consensus is that Chelsea are working hard on a deal to try and sign Fernandez from Benfica in January. Sources: Christopher...
BBC
Transfer news: City to offer Leao £10.6m a year
Manchester City are willing to offer £10.6m a year for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, with the Serie A club offering £6.2m a year for the 23-year-old, whose father has been in touch with City. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian), external.
