Barcelona transfer news: Latest January window updates on winter player signings, loans and deals for 2023

By Kyle Bonn
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority

Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
The Independent

Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025

Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
NBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
Yardbarker

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets changes mind on renewal

Xavi Hernandez has publicly and privately been insisting that not only is Sergio Busquets a key player for Barcelona currently, but that he should be next season too. It might have borne him fruit. According to MD, the Barcelona captain had more or less made up his mind that 2023...
FOX Sports

Mbappé saves PSG with late penalty; teen Ben Seghir shines

PARIS (AP) — World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar's red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg on Wednesday. PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a...
FOX Sports

Lewandowski suspension temporarily lifted for Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is set to be available for Saturday’s Spanish league game against city rival Espanyol after a court temporarily lifted his three-game suspension. A court of disputes in Madrid said Friday that Lewandowski should be allowed to continue playing until Spain’s...
Yardbarker

Report: Ronaldo’s exit could help Juventus land his former Man United teammate

Following a dreadful second stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently ended his collaboration with Manchester United following a total breakdown in the relationship between the parties. As we all know, the Portuguese’s transfer to KSA club Al-Nassr seems imminent, however, some suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or could still impact his...
Yardbarker

Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder

Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Yardbarker

Legendary Ex-Inter Milan President Massimo Moratti: “We Were Close To Signing Pele In 1958 But Santos Fans Refused To Accept Transfer”

Inter had come close to signing legendary former Santos and Brazil forward Pele in 1958, but the opposition of fans of Santos caused the deal to fall through. This according to former Nerazzurri President Massimo Moratti, who told Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it that his father had a contract with the Brazilian icon ready but that it was the reaction of fans back in Brazil that stopped the transfer.
Yardbarker

Watch: Fabrizio Romano gives Enzo Fernandez verdict amidst Chelsea pursuit

You would have all seen the Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea news breaking across the board last night and this morning, mainly from the Portuguese media. To recap, the general consensus is that Chelsea are working hard on a deal to try and sign Fernandez from Benfica in January. Sources: Christopher...
BBC

Transfer news: City to offer Leao £10.6m a year

Manchester City are willing to offer £10.6m a year for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, with the Serie A club offering £6.2m a year for the 23-year-old, whose father has been in touch with City. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian), external.

