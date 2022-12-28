Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Cara Lynn Dragnich Denny
Cara Lynn Dragnich Denny, 71, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, Idaho. She was born May 3, 1951, in Centralia, Washington to Stanley William and Maxine Lavon Mays Dragnich. As a young child, Cara traveled extensively with her parents because of her father and mother’s service in the military. In 1969, she graduated from McLean High School in McLean, Virginia. She enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after high school and continued her education. She was honorably discharged in November of 1976.
eastidahonews.com
Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas
ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
eastidahonews.com
Cash rewards offered for tips after ‘explosive device’ components found in restroom
MORELAND — Cash rewards are being offered for tips that lead to an arrest after deputies responded to a local park for what appeared to be an explosive device in a restroom. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Monday at 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived at the...
Comments / 0