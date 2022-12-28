Cara Lynn Dragnich Denny, 71, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, Idaho. She was born May 3, 1951, in Centralia, Washington to Stanley William and Maxine Lavon Mays Dragnich. As a young child, Cara traveled extensively with her parents because of her father and mother’s service in the military. In 1969, she graduated from McLean High School in McLean, Virginia. She enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after high school and continued her education. She was honorably discharged in November of 1976.

ARCO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO