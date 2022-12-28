Read full article on original website
Lillian Alleen Barnes
Lillian Alleen Barnes 83, of Idaho Falls, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. At her request no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Mildren Lucille Starnes
Mildred Lucille Starnes, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 29, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was under the care of Eden Hospice. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Stephen Leon McMurtrey
Stephen Leon (Mic) McMurtrey, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Stephen was born on January 15, 1969, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Kay and Gayla McMurtrey. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School in 1987.
Darlene Murdock Fuhriman
Darlene Fuhriman, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 28, 2022, at her home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Special thanks to Kay Etchey, Rachel Glaser, Stephanie Monfa and Enhabit Hospice for their love and service to mom. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Darren Moore
Darren Gene Moore, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 28, 2022, at his home. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Dustin Rex Portmann
Funeral Services will be held on at 11a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the LDS Church at 3370 N. 5th W in Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday Dec. 30th, 2022 at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
David Berrett Wells
David Berrett Wells, age 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away, Monday, December 26, 2022 in a work-related accident. David was born in Idaho Falls, October 25, 1960 a son to Marden E and Dorothy Berrett Wells; the youngest of ten children. He grew up in the Roberts area. He graduated from West Jefferson High School. He attended Idaho State University earned a welding degree.
Moose on the loose in Pocatello tranquilized and relocated
POCATELLO — After a warning was sent out by local police earlier this week about a moose roaming around a neighborhood, the animal was safely relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The advisory sent out by the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday said there were several...
East Idaho Eats: Top 10 of 2022 – Here are the restaurants you loved most this year
IDAHO – Here at EastIdahoNews.com, one of our favorite segments to do is East Idaho Eats, where we get to feature local restaurants in the area and try their most popular items. From warm, fresh baked cookies, to saucy Texas-style pulled pork, here are the local eateries that you...
What you were reading on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022
IDAHO FALLS — 2022 was a year of heroism, tragedy, and mysteries solved. Based on our analytics, here’s our list of the 10 most popular stories of the year. Kohl’s management was working on rehauling its brand amid stiff competition and decline in department stores in general.
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire
IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
The top 10 videos you were watching on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022
IDAHO FALLS – From the heartwarming Secret Santa stories to the ongoing saga of Chad and Lori Daybell and the horrific flooding in Yellowstone National Park, EastIdahoNews.com was there to capture it all on camera this year. As 2022 comes to a close, here’s a look back at our...
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy who helped a woman in need at Walmart. Here’s what...
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
Teacher gets unexpected gift from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day over the past two months, we have posted videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. As we wind down the year, today we...
Woman escapes home after fire ignites in basement
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Koster Avenue in Idaho Falls for a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting person stated there was a fire in the basement bathroom. When...
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas
ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
