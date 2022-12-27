Happy New Year, everyone! With a new year comes new challenges and of course, new rewards. The Steelers and Ravens will begin Day 1 of 2023 with a stiff challenge: a divisional battle for their respective playoff fates. Pittsburgh (7-8) could move further up the wild-card bubble with a W, while Baltimore (10-5) could inch closer to the AFC North-leading Bengals, whom the Ravens will play in Week 18. Late-season Steelers-Ravens games are always must-see TV, so we're putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this one so we can start the year with some DFS cash.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO