The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Steelers-Ravens Showdown Tournaments features Najee Harris & J.K. Dobbins in a run-heavy build

Happy New Year, everyone! With a new year comes new challenges and of course, new rewards. The Steelers and Ravens will begin Day 1 of 2023 with a stiff challenge: a divisional battle for their respective playoff fates. Pittsburgh (7-8) could move further up the wild-card bubble with a W, while Baltimore (10-5) could inch closer to the AFC North-leading Bengals, whom the Ravens will play in Week 18. Late-season Steelers-Ravens games are always must-see TV, so we're putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this one so we can start the year with some DFS cash.
fantasypros.com

Week 17 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM

It’s a 13-game main slate in Week 17. However, it’s slightly different between the DFS providers. The NFL flexed the Rams at the Chargers out of Sunday Night Football, and it’s included on DraftKings’ main slate. However, FanDuel released their main slate before the game was flexed, and they included the Steelers at the Ravens, the game flexed into Sunday Night Football, on their main slate.
nbcsportsedge.com

DFS Building Blocks: Week 17 Fantasy Football Breakdown

Fields leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards (1,011) and is second in rushing attempts (15) and touchdowns (eight). This week, he faces a Detroit defense that has given up more rushing yards and touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks than any other team. The Chicago/Detroit game also has a total that is four points higher than any other game this week.
fantasypros.com

The Primer: Week 17 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)

The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
