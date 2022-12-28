ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Two rare coins sell for $17,800 online after bidding war – exact features to look for in your spare change

By Josephine Fuller
 4 days ago
RARE coins can cause intense bidding wars to break out among collectors.

And one seller recently listed a duo of coins that have now sold for a whopping $17,800.

The reverse of the two coins that sold Credit: EBay
The face of the two coins that sold Credit: EBay

While this amount may sound surprising, it's nothing coin collectors aren't used to.

A single coin can go for as much as $66,000, or even millions, depending on how rare it is.

The price for this bundle started at $100, and 42 bids later it soared into the thousands before selling.

The two coins that sold were an 1893 Morgan silver dollar and a 1916 Standing Liberty quarter.

The listing notes that only the silver dollar was circulated, meaning you could find it in some spare change.

The Standing Liberty was not in circulation. This means it's more of a collector's item rather than something you'd drop into a tip jar.

Morgan silver dollar

As the Morgan Dollar was only minted from 1878 to 1904, these coins have become especially popular to collect.

On one side, the coin carries the image of a bald eagle with wings outstretched.

The other side shows a left-facing Lady Liberty wearing what is known as a Phrygian cap, circled by stars and "E Pluribus Unum."

The 1893 coin is readily available in all different grades.

Coins are graded based on their condition from zero to a high score of 70.

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), 1893 Philadelphia Mint Morgan dollars are even more elusive and can bring in more cash.

Standing Liberty quarter

The 1916 Standing Liberty quarter is said to have the lowest mintage in the series, at just 52,000 coins.

The front of the coin features Lady Liberty with her left breast exposed.

That led to Liberty’s breast getting covered by a chainmail shirt later on in the series.

The back features a soaring eagle encircled by stars, with "United States Of America" across the top and "E Pluribus Unum" right under it.

The year 1916 also marked the 25th and final year of the Barber quarter.

According to PCGS president Ron Gruth, a new design of the coin was “impermissible under the law until twenty-five years had elapsed” and it wasn’t supposed to happen until 1917.

“Despite the legal limitations, the Mint began producing coins with Hermon MacNeil's new design in December of 1916," Gruth wrote in a description of the coin.

How to spot a rare coin

There are myriad coins you can find on your own that are worth a large chunk of change.

You’ll want to check your change for rare half dollars, dimes, nickels, and others because some of these coins can sell for thousands as well.

The most valuable coins are usually those with a low mintage or an error, as they're deemed the most valuable by collectors.

To check out if your coins are worth anything on eBay, search the full name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value.”

It will give you an idea of the amount of money that the coin is going for.

You can either choose to sell the coin on eBay or through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

details on a penny that made it worth $300,000.

Plus, find out if your lucky $2 bill is actually worth $1,200.

Comments / 10

CRUSHIN
3d ago

Last year I found an 1876 cc seated Liberty dime,,with a doe crack on the back metal detecting...Great shape..

Reply(1)
6
