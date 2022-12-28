Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Iowa woman heading to NYC for a chance to be ‘Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year’
iheart.com
iowa.media
2022s MOST POPULAR: Drake men’s basketball broadcaster calls it ‘Sad Day in Iowa’ when women’s sports are protected
***At the end of every year we revisit some of our most popular stories from the calendar year. This article examines the response of a sports broadcaster called Michael Admire, who said protecting women’s sports made it a “sad day” in the state of Iowa.***. A sports...
What’s Guy Fieri’s Favorite Iowa Dive? A Diner With Sweet BBQ
There are lots of great places to grab amazing food, but there can be only one favorite. For food celebrity Guy Fieri, the #1 dive in Iowa is a diner that makes sweet, sweet BBQ. It wasn't that long ago when Guy Fieri appeared on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Friday, December 30th, 2022
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl. Two Iowans will be honored at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is...
ourquadcities.com
MercyOne lists most popular baby names
As we look back on 2022, MercyOne has compiled data on births and the most popular baby names across its Iowa hospitals this year. In total, MercyOne hospitals across the state celebrated more than 6,600 births, including 115 sets of twins and three sets of triplets. Most popular baby names vary by region, but Olivia took top spots for girl names in several MercyOne hospitals, which follows recent trends reported by Babycenter.com. Babycenter.com reports Olivia, Emma and Amelia as the top girl names for 2022, and Liam, Noah and Oliver for the top boy names.
60-Year-Old Iowan Among 29 Powerball First Millionaire of the Year Finalists
(Clive, IA) A 60-year-old Iowa woman is one of 29 nationwide finalists for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing. Chris Manuel will spend New Year’s Eve in New York for the drawing. She tells the Iowa Lottery she still can’t believe it. The one-million-dollar winner will be announced live after midnight Eastern Time during the ABC broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
KWQC
I Tried A 5 Month Old Beer That Was Left In A Car In Iowa [WATCH]
As the great Socrates once said, "the only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing." Or what about this random quote I found on the internet about trying something new "never be afraid to try something new because life gets boring." I tried combining knowing nothing, trying something new, and trying something 5 months old, all at the same time.
KCCI.com
Iowa girl's Christmas made brighter with Caitlin Clark signed shoes
KEOKUK, Iowa — Everyone shopping for 11-year-old Malerie Grossman this holiday season is competing for second place. “That was probably the best Christmas gift,” Malerie said. “I was shaking a lot.”. After scoring her 2,000th point on Wednesday, Caitlin Clark wanted to make someone’s day. She did...
KCCI.com
Close Up: Respiratory illnesses, Iowa's new gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, central Iowa clinics and hospitals are flooded with patients suffering from RSV, the flu and COVID-19. These respiratory illnesses are particularly tough on young children. We also take a look at Iowa's new gun rights amendment and what it...
You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]
Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
kscj.com
IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO UPGRADE HOW WINNERS ARE PAID
THE IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO MOVE TO SOME MORE MODERN METHODS OF PAYMENT FOR PRIZES IN THE NEW YEAR. SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS PAPER CHECKS HAD BEEN THE STANDARD. NEUBAUER SAYS CASH PAYMENTS WON’T GO AWAY, BUT THEY DO PLAN TO START USING PREPAID DEBIT CARDS THAT ALLOW RETAILERS OR LOTTERY OFFICES TO LOAD THE PRIZE MONEY ONTO THE CARD.
Easy: A Cedar Falls Man Turned $5 into $50,000
Winning the lottery is a thrill. I once won $100 off a scratch ticket and thought I was on top of the world. I can't imagine winning a scratch ticket jackpot. Especially if that jackpot is a massive $50,000!. Well, that's exactly what happened this month to a Cedar Falls...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Iowans, We’ve Been Scraping Frost Off Our Cars Wrong This Entire Time [VIDEO]
I have never seen someone use an ice scraper this way before and my mind is completely blown. There's no way this can be common knowledge and if it is, chalk me up as a moron. Does everyone know this? Where has this information been for the past 16 years I've been driving?
kiwaradio.com
Iowans Are Urged To Make Their Passwords ‘Strong’ To Ward Off Scammers
Statewide Iowa — With new online scams emerging almost daily, Iowans are being encouraged to use a little of their extra time during the holiday break to brush up on their computer security precautions. Consumer protection advocate Michael Domke says you should consider using a password manager on your...
Sioux City Journal
A belated Christmas gift for Iowans
In just a few weeks the Iowa Legislature will convene still glowing from holiday cheer. While that spirit is fresh and partisan fighting hasn’t exploded, legislators have an opportunity to pass a law dripping of Iowa values. It would save lives, and reenforce Iowa as a welcoming state that’s truly a “Place to grow.” Call it a Christmas gift or even a Christmas miracle.
