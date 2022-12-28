Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Man Accidentally Wraps Christmas Gifts In Expensive Wallpaper Instead Of Wrapping Paper
Wrapping gifts is one of the toughest aspects of the holidays. We struggle with it immensely and we find ourselves wishing that we had just grabbed gift bags every time. If we had to guess, this man is probably dealing with the same regret right about now. He made a very unique choice and now he is being forced to pay for it.
Man Ordered Pizza Almost Everyday for 10 Years Until Employees Noticed Something Was Wrong
For ten years, this man ordered pizza every day, until eventually the staff realized something wasn't right. Kirk Alexander, 48, virtually always orders Domino's pizza because he loves it so much. He places orders daily or every other day, according to Sarah, the general manager, and all of the staff are aware of him.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
Elite Daily
Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza
Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
TikTok: Restaurant Manager Says Man Orders "Extra Well Done" Filet, Then Complains It's Overcooked
There are so many videos on TikTok of servers sharing stories about some of their worst customers, and I just have one question for you difficult diners: Who raised you?. Yes, sometimes a restaurant will mess up your order or your food will be delayed and you'll have to call your server over. But sometimes, everything is perfect, yet you still make it your mission to be a nuisance.
Taco Bell Quietly Changed Its Guacamole And Fans Noticed
We get it – things change. It's inevitable. One minute you have a new favorite whipped peanut butter, and then just like that, it's gone forever from the shelves. There's nothing you can do about it because someone over in corporate probably said that the product wasn't working for one reason or another. Sometimes, the product remains but the recipe changes. But because there was no big fanfare to announce the change, you wonder if you're imagining things. So you're left scratching your head, asking when it happened.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Grubhub reveals the most-ordered foods of the year, and the winner is …
When delivery soared during the pandemic, so did orders of comfort food favorites. Two-plus years later, they still top the list of Grubhub’s most-ordered dishes. Drumroll, please: Coming in at No. 1 is the burrito, jumping from the No. 8 spot in last year’s ranking. “Diners stuck to the comfort that layered gooey goodness brought directly to hearts, bellies and doorsteps,” Grubhub exclaimed poetically in its 2022 Delivered Report.
12tomatoes.com
Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand
I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito
Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
Thrillist
Burger King Is Releasing an All-New Version of Its Chicken Sandwich
While I will personally never forgive Burger King for removing its Ch'King Sandwich from menus, the fast food joint has been working double time to make up for that loss. Last month, the chain introduced an Italian iteration of its sandwich tossed with marinara sauce and melty mozzarella cheese. Now...
Are you bored yet? Five great books to snuggle down with over the Christmas break
The presents have been opened, the loved ones dispersed and the booze is all gone. What better time to settle down to a good book? The long, dark days between Christmas and the new year offer a time to catch up, but also to explore, reflect and revisit. These suggestions will fatten up your inner bookworm for the year ahead.
23 Shockingly Easy Hacks That'll Make You Look At Food In A Whole New Light
I should probably go grocery shopping for the first time in a month so I can use some of these.
Domino’s driver demands tip as they hand over a pizza: ‘The entitlement is killing me’
This pizza delivery driver gave a customer a piece of their mind — saying to leave a tip or pick up your own pie. “Tip?” a delivery person asks as they hand over the pizza box to a woman in a now-viral video posted on TikTok. But when the customer appears to say no, the delivery driver sarcastically responds “Do you have a car?” suggesting she drives to pick up her pizza next time. The customer appears to disregard the delivery person’s forward request for gratuity, instead replying: “I’m paying for the convenience, though. Thank you, have a nice day. Take care.”...
Allrecipes.com
Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC
Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
Kool-Aid Fried Chicken Is TikTok's Newest Sensation
For many, Kool-Aid is a beloved blast from the past. A single sip of this brightly-hued beverage can transport you right back to your childhood. Ask most kids and they'll tell you that everything's better with Kool-Aid. Apparently, even chicken wings — according to TikTok, it's a real thing.
12tomatoes.com
Wedding Crashers Almost Trick Bride Into Letting Them Stay For Reception Party
A duo of wedding crashers decided to make their way into a wedding reception and normally, this type of story would not be that noteworthy. It can be funny and lighthearted, and often wedding crashers are welcomed into the party with open arms. However, one bride took to TikTok to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Is the ‘Glass Onion’ house real, and where is it?
Rian Johnson describes Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as a “destination vacation mystery,” because the setting of sun-kissed Greece plays just as important a part in the narrative as all the rest of the plot beats combined. And it’s in that vein the Glass Onion complex takes center stage in the Benoit Blanc sequel, sitting at the heart of the island that takes up much of the story.
Thrillist
Arby's Just Launched a New Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich
Arby's has a new item on the menu for anyone craving a sandwich with an extra kick of flavor. The Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich is now available nationwide, and can be considered a step down on the spicy level compared to the chain’s Diablo Dare, according to Chew Boom.
Dad renames restaurant to non-binary child's chosen name from their deadname: 'Care about my kiddo'
This dad did not bat an eyelid to do everything needed to support his child, even if it meant renaming his restaurant with a significant brand value.
