I was forced to dumpster dive for Christmas gifts — here’s what I found in trash
One person’s trash is another person’s holiday treasure. A poverty-stricken mom says she’s resorted to “dumpster diving” to procure Christmas presents for her young son — and has already found $240 worth of great gifts. Rachael Collins, 42, trawls through trash twice a week, honing in on garbage cans located outside of department stores, in order to find items for her 7-year-old son, Charlie. “I feel pressure around Christmas and this has really helped me this year,” the British mom told Kennedy News. “I started dumpster diving recently because of money, it’s out of necessity. Money wasn’t lasting through the...
Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her
They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Dad horrified after toddler finds all of her Christmas presents
Hiding Christmas presents from your kids can be super tricky - after all, with many kids believing in Santa, it would be difficult to explain why Father Christmas isn't looking after all the gifts himself in the North Pole. So what do you say if your kids come across a...
8 Things You Should Buy After Christmas To Get the Best Deal
Once Christmas rolls around, and you've made your list and checked it twice, it's time to start making a new one -- for all the items available in post-holiday sales. See: 9 Costco Brand Items That...
When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?
For those of us who are preparing to return to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition...
Furious families say their Christmas was ruined after finding their turkeys had gone rotten
People are flocking to social media in outrage after finding their turkey 'rotten' in the lead up to Christmas. It's Christmas Eve, you've prepped your roasties, peeled the veg and have started on the gravy, you go to the fridge to get the turkey out to give it a nice old rest and prep, but, to your horror, what do you find? The damn bird has gone off.
Woman puts up witty sign in response to neighbour's lavish Christmas lights
'Tis the season to be jolly, they say – well for most Christmas fanatics. One homeowner has put their own innovative spin on getting in the Christmas spirit, leaving people in hysterics. Instead of attempting to compete with their neighbour's lavish Christmas lights, they instead put up an illuminated sign directing attention across the street. The lit-up sign reading "ditto" has an arrow pointing to a fully-decorated house. College student Riley Lennon, 23, was walking past the house in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, USA, when he spotted the hilarious tongue-in-cheek signage. The video shows an elaborate Christmas light display, including...
Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’
It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
Elderly woman in tears as she can only afford eggs on toast for Christmas dinner
An elderly woman was left in tears after breaking down to a charity owner who visited her home to fix a leaking tap. James Anderson, from charity Depher CIC UK, visited the 89-year-old woman's home where he learned that she would be having eggs on toast for Christmas dinner this year, due to rising living costs.
Dad booked six flights over Christmas so he could spend time with daughter
Some folks dread seeing their families over the Christmas break, others will move mountains to be together. Hal falls into the latter category, and spent his Christmas flying all across the US so that he could spend the holidays with his daughter, who works as a flight attendant. In a...
I curled up with my sister and we opened our stockings together one last time – the Christmas present I’ll never forget
Ninka had been diagnosed with leukaemia when she was 16 but for one final festive celebration, she was out of hospital and back home with us
Popculture
Cake Recalled Just Days Before Christmas
Just days before Christmas, Almondy AB is recalling Almondy Almond cake with Daim after a metal piece has been found in the product, which makes it unsafe to eat, Food Standards Agency reports. The cake is sold in IKEA stores. In addition to the online website posting, point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the cake. The notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. Anyone who has already purchased the item is encouraged to return it or discard it immediately.
Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
Woman shares how she's managed to do Christmas for completely free
The most wonderful time of the year is often the most expensive, but it turns out that this doesn't have to be the case. In fact, one savvy mum has revealed how she managed to do Christmas completely for free - and yes, we're including the dinner. Maddy Alexander-Grout explained...
I caught my kid opening Christmas gifts early — here are tips to prevent that
’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, a creature was stirring — and it wasn’t a mouse. A mother is warning parents to hide their Christmas presents well after she caught her daughter Evie, 4, sneaking around and opening her presents early last Christmas Eve. Chloe Vizor is better prepared to keep the Christmas magic alive this year after her child ruined it the last time around. “I was worried about it spoiling Christmas morning,” she told Kennedy News. The 21-year-old had tucked her three girls into bed around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2021. The children...
12tomatoes.com
Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand
I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
I’m Convinced This $7 Amazon Find Is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer (and It Ships in Time for Christmas)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You only have one weekend left to complete your holiday shopping, and the rush is on to find the perfect gifts. Already, some of the best Christmas gifts are marked as “Arrives After Christmas” on Amazon, and the window is closing at other retailers, too. Fortunately, one of our favorite affordable stocking stuffers is still in stock and set to arrive before Christmas Eve. I’m talking about Welly Bravery Bandages and Adventure Kits, which I’m convinced are the perfect present for anyone on your...
Parents Magazine
Target's After Christmas Sale Is Epic—Here Are the Best Deals for Parents
And just like that…Christmas is over but the joy of the season is still here in the form of Target’s After Christmas Sale and it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Start scoring serious deals on areas that Santa may have missed out on. With major savings across departments like Holiday Decor and Home Goods, Yard Inflatables, Artificial Trees, and Clothing, it’s also the best time to stock up for next year.
