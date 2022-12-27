ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Chargers vs. Colts final score, results: Los Angeles clinches playoff spot with dominant defensive display

By David Suggs
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars

The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Bills-Bengals Showdown tournaments

Josh Allen and the Bills will try to win their fourth-straight road game when they take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Bills enter this late-season primetime contest as one-point favorites, while the total is set at O/U 49.5 points, according to BetMGM. DFS players should have a fun time putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this game as both teams have an abundance of playmakers and offensive talent.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Rhamondre Stevenson, Kenneth Walker III impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em calls

With the championship round of the fantasy football playoffs underway, owners are checking the latest injury reports on two key starting running backs, Rhamondre Stevenson and Kenneth Walker III, who are listed as "questionable" heading into Sunday's action. If either of these RBs are ruled out for Week 17, it will have a big effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions for the championship round.
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA Friday Night DFS Picks 12/30: DraftKings lineup, sleepers for tonight's daily fantasy basketball tournaments — Dejounte Murray & Tyler Herro highlight a stars-and-sleepers squad

Happy New Year weekend, everyone! Hope you have a safe and enjoyable holiday with your loved ones, and best wishes for a happy, healthy, and fortunate 2023. Of course, we aim to bring you good fortune every Friday with our NBA DFS lineup of the day on DraftKings. Let's kick this weekend off in style — by injecting it with some daily fantasy cash flow!
ng-sportingnews.com

What time does Michigan vs. TCU start today? TV schedule, channel for College Football Playoff semifinal

The College Football Playoff semifinals will kick off on New Year's Eve, starting with Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan is the undefeated (13-0) Big Ten champion, with its signature win being a 45-23 defeat of Ohio State that was powered by a dominant second half. This is the second year in a row Michigan has made the CFP; the Wolverines were dominated by Georgia last season.
FORT WORTH, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave more WRs impacting Week 17 start-or-sit calls

With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 17 injury report for multiple wide receivers, including Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, and Jerry Jeudy. All of these WRs would be in lineups if they're active, so knowing the latest updates is key before locking in start 'em, sit 'em decisions for the championship round of the fantasy playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com

Cade Klubnik's struggles in Orange Bowl show he's not yet ready to save Clemson's offense

The offensive issues that have plagued Clemson the past two seasons aren't ready to go away just yet. The No. 7 Tigers entered Friday's Orange Bowl with high expectations as freshman QB Cade Klubnik made his first start against a depleted Tennessee, but the results looked like those from the 2021 and '22 teams rather than from the teams that annually competed for championships with Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy