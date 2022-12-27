Read full article on original website
The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN's Predictions for Monday Night Football
ESPN's Football Power Index delivered quite the bold prediction for Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Patrick Mahomes’ warning to Chiefs ahead of Broncos game in Week 17
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter their Week 17 clash against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos having already punched their tickets to the postseason. However, the star quarterback knows better than to rest on his laurels despite the Broncos’ franchise turbulence this season. Speaking with reporters...
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Raiders Have Released Veteran NFL Wide Receiver
The Las Vegas Raiders have released veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. The 30-year-old pass catcher originally signed with the Raiders' practice roster back in October, but never recorded any stats as a member of the team's active roster. The Raiders also placed defensive end Chanlder Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman...
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Cowboys Adding Running Back For Thursday Night's Game
With Dallas Cowboys leading rusher Tony Pollard being listed as inactive for Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, another running back is going to be getting some spare snaps. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are elevating running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. Ollison will...
Brock Purdy Explains How the 49ers Discovered Him
Here's who made first contact with the 49ers rookie sensation.
Davante Adams Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr’s Benching Very Clear
Davante Adams has finally broken his silence on the Wednesday benching of veteran Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr. Traded to the Las Vegas franchise this past offseason, Adams has made it well known that he and Carr - former college teammates at Fresno State - are good friends. In an ...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday
Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake
A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
Score Predictions for Panthers at Buccaneers
Our staff picks who will win this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay.
Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans
The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
