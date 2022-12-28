Read full article on original website
Related
denisesanger.com
North Central Florida Landmarks To Visit in 2023
Living up north, you get the idea that Florida is all beaches and Mickey Mouse. The truth of it? Where I live in the center of the state, yes it is rural. But you will find many North Central Florida landmarks that you absolutely must put on your list to visit.
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
floridaing.com
Florida Climate – Is Florida Hot All Year Round?
Have you ever been curious about what the weather is like in Florida? Well, if you are, then get ready to find out! Is Florida hot all year round? That’s the million-dollar question that many people are asking. For those of us who like warm weather, Florida is a...
floridaing.com
What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places
Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
wqcs.org
FWC - Harvest of Red Grouper and Lane Snapper Re-Opens in Gulf State Waters January 1
Florida - Saturday December 31, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced that the harvest of red grouper and lane snapper will re-open in Gulf state waters on January 1, 2023, after early season closures. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the FWC with a clearer picture...
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Florida has 7th best roads to drive on in US, study says
According to a review of road quality across the U.S., Florida has the 7th best roads in the nation.
Florida fisherman breaks two state records in one day
A Florida fisherman broke two state records in one day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.
treasurecoast.com
Florida Real Estate News in Review
Current 30-year fixed rate more than doubled in 12 months = 6.5%. As rates go up, the amount of home you can afford goes down. For every 1% increase in interest rates, your buying power decreases by about 10%. *See how much difference even a small rate increase can make:
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Florida's finest Pizza Restaurants: A foodie's Guide
Florida is a popular destination for its beautiful beaches and theme parks, as well as its diverse cultural offerings. However, did you know that the state is also home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the United States?
DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022
Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Most Iconic Sandwich
Florida is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as the beloved key lime pie. Some cities in the Sunshine State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7...
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
floridianpress.com
Florida's Biggest Winners and Losers of 2022
It’s the end of the year and every Florida news publication out there has its winners and losers of the year. But while several of The Floridian’s political winners and losers of 2022 have also made it on other websites, our list highlights a couple of the unsung losers that failed to make it on other lists.
Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
Comments / 0