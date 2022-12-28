ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool apologise to Man City fan, 15, left 'scarred for life' by coin-filled pint cup thrown from their supporters

By Cliff Hayes
 2 days ago
LIVERPOOL chief executive Billy Hogan has apologised to the family of a teenage Manchester City fan “scarred for life” at last week’s Carabao Cup clash.

The 15-year-old girl needed a head wound glued by paramedics after being struck by a beer cup “weighted by coins” hurled from the away section at the Etihad.

A young girl was struck by a cup in the Man City vs Liverpool Carabao Cup tie Credit: Getty

Hogan called the girl’s family to offer an “unreserved apology,” insisting the Reds were committed to tracking down the yob.

The girl’s 47-year-old father revealed: “We have had a call from Liverpool directly (Billy Hogan) who apologised unreservedly on behalf of the club.

“I would like to stress they are as committed as we are to rooting this individual out of football and for them to face the consequences of their actions.

“She is a 15-year old who was enjoying watching her team with the rest of her family and is now scarred for life.

“I would like to thank the dozens of Liverpool fans who have contacted us so far with kind messages of support in finding the perpetrator.

“I am a dad seeking justice for his injured daughter.

“We are meeting officials at Manchester City this week and are asking for any information that could help us identify the thrower.”

City’s 3-2 fourth round victory was marred by disturbances.

Greater Manchester Police said a “number of objects, including coins and a smoke bomb,” were thrown during the tie, while there were also claims disabled Liverpool fans were subjected to racist abuse.

Both clubs had appealed to fans to behave ahead of the game, promising to ban any found guilty of bad behaviour.

But in a joint statement after more trouble, the two clubs said: “It is hugely disappointing there were a number of incidents that are wholly unacceptable.

“These incidents will be fully investigated, reported to the police and the individuals who are found to be responsible will be subject to the sanction process of their respective club.

“Manchester City and Liverpool are fully committed to eradicate these issues from our fixtures. They have no place in football.

