RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team fell to the Seattle U Redhawks 59-53 over on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Junior Mele Kailahi led the Vaqueros (6-7, 0-2 WAC) by posted her first double-double with 16 points on a...

EDINBURG, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO