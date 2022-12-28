Read full article on original website
Men's Basketball Falls in Overtime Battle at Southern Utah
CEDAR CITY, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell 94-88 in overtime in a hard-fought Western Athletic Conference (WAC) overtime battle Saturday to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at the America First Event Center. Sophomore Will Johnston scored a career-high 31 points...
Men's Basketball Visits Southern Utah Saturday
CEDAR CITY, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (8-5, 0-1 WAC) visits the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds (9-5, 1-0 WAC) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at America First Event Center. Complete game notes can be found below:. Notes:. 1) If you...
Women's Basketball Edged by Seattle U
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team fell to the Seattle U Redhawks 59-53 over on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Junior Mele Kailahi led the Vaqueros (6-7, 0-2 WAC) by posted her first double-double with 16 points on a...
