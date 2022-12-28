Read full article on original website
Republicans on Brink of Civil War as House GOP Threatens Senate Colleagues
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the bipartisan spending bill "a strong outcome for Republicans."
Democrats’ lead in U.S. Senate ends as Arizona lawmaker registers as independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
Speaker privileges: Massive spending bill creates 'Nancy Pelosi Federal Building'
Democratic leaders are scrambling to get their massive $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill across the finish line before the end of this week, with some Republicans pushing back against unrelated measures they argue are unnecessary to include.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Arizona Democratic Party official says voters feel that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has 'totally turned her back on the people who got her into office'
The vice-chair of the Arizona Democratic Party said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema "turned her back" on voters when she decided to leave the Democratic Party.
Elon Musk engages with Utah Sen. Mike Lee on Twitter over border security
Elon Musk engaged with Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and other senators over border security. Musk questioned why there isn’t money in the Senate spending bill to secure the U.S. border.
Two Bills Are Headed for Biden's Signature
The 117th session of Congress ends on January 3, 2023, and there are two bills that are now headed to Biden for his signature. One is the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate on December 15, and the other is the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
Is 2023 the year Kentucky lawmakers finally legalize medical marijuana? Senate holds the key
Kentucky remains in the minority of states that do not allow for the use of medical marijuana — but some advocates and lawmakers are hopeful the 2023 General Assembly could finally change that.
Cannabis News Week: Schumer Makes Last-Ditch Effort to Help Marijuana Sellers
Lead Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer (NY) is preparing for one last half-court heave to get cannabis banking legislation passed during this Congress, before Republicans take over control of the lower House once the new Congress takes office next year. Schumer is pushing to include the SAFE Banking Act, which would...
House passes $1.7 trillion spending package, awaits Biden's signature
Nine House Republicans joined Democrats in passing a $1.7 trillion spending bill that narrowly avoided a government shutdown. The bill which funds the government through September will now be sent to President Biden to sign. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the latest from Capitol Hill. Dec. 23, 2022.
Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
GOP senators had a message for a group of current and incoming House Republicans threatening to stop any bill supported by someone who votes for the omnibus spending package in its tracks: We don’t care. Thirteen Republican representatives and representatives-elect on Monday sent a letter calling for any legislative priorities backed by a GOP senator…
18 GOP senators helped pass a $1.7 trillion spending plan. Why Grassley and Ernst voted no
Eighteen Republicans helped the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly pass a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes record amounts for domestic programs and defense priorities as lawmakers scrambled to approve the sweeping bill before a government shutdown. Iowa's GOP senators weren't among those supporting the package. ...
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
Texas Republican trashes $1.7T government spending bill
"It was an absolute piece of garbage," Rep. Pat Fallon said.
The Senate Has Passed a Bill Banning TikTok from All Government-Issued Devices
There has been a ton of noise in recent months about the security risks of an app like TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company and is also on many, many devices in the U.S. Because the Chinese government has no compunctions about influencing companies that run out of the country, many in government are concerned that China could begin mining data through TikTok. Now, the US Senate has decided to do something about it.
Rep. Brady warns Supreme Court could be subject to Trump tax return precedent
Texas Rep. Kevin Brady warned his fellow members of the House Ways and Means Committee that the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns could have sweeping consequences.
Wyden reacts to lawmakers cutting cannabis banking from omnibus funding bill
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
After Michigan fake elector scheme, Congress reforms presidential vote process
WASHINGTON – A bill is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk to fight future attempts to overturn American elections, a response to former President Donald Trump’s efforts in Michigan and elsewhere post-2020 that culminated in the U.S. Capitol riot. In bipartisan votes, the Senate on Thursday and...
President Biden approves Congressman Moore’s bill to help save the Great Salt Lake
WASHINGTON D.C. – After the proposed bill passed in Senate earlier this month, Congressman Blake Moore’s Saline Lake Ecosystems in the Great Basin States Program Act was signed into law […]
