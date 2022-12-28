ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Maine Writer

Two Bills Are Headed for Biden's Signature

The 117th session of Congress ends on January 3, 2023, and there are two bills that are now headed to Biden for his signature. One is the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate on December 15, and the other is the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
NBC News

House passes $1.7 trillion spending package, awaits Biden's signature

Nine House Republicans joined Democrats in passing a $1.7 trillion spending bill that narrowly avoided a government shutdown. The bill which funds the government through September will now be sent to President Biden to sign. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the latest from Capitol Hill. Dec. 23, 2022.
Distractify

The Senate Has Passed a Bill Banning TikTok from All Government-Issued Devices

There has been a ton of noise in recent months about the security risks of an app like TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company and is also on many, many devices in the U.S. Because the Chinese government has no compunctions about influencing companies that run out of the country, many in government are concerned that China could begin mining data through TikTok. Now, the US Senate has decided to do something about it.
FLORIDA STATE

