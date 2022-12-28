New one-seat car has 10 jet engines and can fly itself

THE first flying car available to the public has been revealed - and it's fast approaching its U.S. debut.

And in 2023 — you could be one 25 people selected to test-ride this futuristic vehicle.

The JetRacer is a one-seat flying car developed by French innovation research and development company Zapata Credit: Zapata

A close-up of the JetRacer’s controls shows an easy-to-use design Credit: Zapata

Zapata is an innovation research and development company based in France.

Over the past several years, Zapata has focused on air mobility, which led to the creation of its single-seat flying vehicle named JetRacer.

JetRacer is powered by 10 jet engines and is said to be easy to fly through many different weather conditions, according to the manufacturer.

All the flying car’s critical systems are redundant, meaning engineers doubled the installation of essential components to allow for a safe landing, even if multiple systems fail.

While other air taxis that are in development like the Archer Midnight need a large area in which to land, JetRacer’s ultra-compact size makes landing more accessible.

Zapata notes on their website that JetRacer can serve civilian and military needs.

This versatility is rooted in the flying vehicle’s ability to operate with or without a human.

JetRacer takes off and lands vertically and can travel at a top speed of 155mph.

Zapata has now opened sign-ups for JetRacer testing.

The French innovation research and development company will draw 100 people to participate in JetRacer selection tests.

Zapata will then choose 25 people from the 100 originally drawn names to proceed into actual flying.

In August, Zapata posted an Instagram advertising its test program, saying: “Become the pioneers of the mobility of the future by participating in the flight test campaign in the United States.

“Try your luck at this incredible human adventure!”

A JetRacer is significantly smaller than most air taxis on the verge of Federal approval Credit: Zapata

Zapata’s JetRacer uses 10 jet engines to achieve its vertical takeoff Credit: Zapata