Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Coushatta man dies after tractor-trailer crashes into vehicle in Desoto Parish
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) -According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP), a man failed to yield and a tractor-trailer struck his vehicle. On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, around 2 p.m., LSP was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 177 at LA Highway 510. When troopers arrived they discovered that a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Walter Johnson, 95, was stopped on LA Highway 510, waiting to make a left turn onto LA Highway 177. At the same time a 2013 Western Star tractor-trailer was traveling on LA Highway 177. Johnson failed to yield and was struck by the tractor-trailer.
KSLA
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A convicted murderer who had been on the run for 11 months was arrested after he was found on the back porch of a home in the northeastern part of the county. Matthew Edgar was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by the U.S....
KSLA
Sabine Parish deputy dies while vacationing with family in Colorado
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of one of its deputies. Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, died Dec. 29 after suffering some sort of medical event while vacationing with his family in Colorado. Nelson had been with the sheriff’s office almost three years, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says.
Comments / 0