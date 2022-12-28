Read full article on original website
Related
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Gordon High grad Tony Malmberg details Holistic Management in new book
A man whose roots are solidly driven into the Sandhills of Northwest Nebraska is changing the modern ways of ranching. Tony Malmberg, who graduated from Gordon High School in 1975, released a book in April of this year titled “Green Grass in the Spring, A Cowboy’s Guide to Saving the World.”
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Betty Linenbrink
Betty Linenbrink of Cody, Nebraska, also lovingly known as “the pie lady” left this world much too soon on December 7, 2022, just 5 days before her 88th birthday. Born on December 12, 1934, the only girl out of 5 children to Warren Robinson and Lettie (Baker) Robinson. Growing up in hard times instilled a work ethic like no other in Betty, but she still found fun in her days with her ponies, dog, and a few toys. Baking her first pie (lemon) at the age 11, must have instilled a deep love for baking and cooking, because she would go on to bake thousands of pies along with working at several restaurants in Martin, South Dakota, including the drive-in, Markota, and many, many, wonderful years at the Martin Sale Barn. Betty was also very active catering meals for all kinds of families, ranch auctions, and activities all around the Martin area.
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Shirley McCue
Shirley Jean McCue of Martin, South Dakota passed away on December 1st, 2022, just 25 days shy of her 91st birthday. Shirley was born December 26, 1931, at Gordon, NE, to W.L (Bill) Coon and Nellie Ruhama (Ruie) Morris Coon. She grew up at “6 Mile” hill and attended East Pride Country School, where her mother was a teacher. Her dad and all her brothers, in addition her four children also attended East Pride. She later attended Gordon High School and represented the school as the lead majorette. During her high school years she visited her brother Morris in Albuquerque, NM, where she received her high school diploma.
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Robert Tonack
Robert Lee Tonack passed from this life at age 69 on December 21, 2022 (Winter Solstice) at Chadron Hospital after a short hospitalization. Robert was born May 27, 1953, in Rushville, Nebraska, to parents Robert William and Dorrine Jean Tonack. He joined his older sister, and four siblings later completed the family. The rural farming and ranching community of Rushville offered many pastimes for a young man. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, raising rabbits, and participating in school sports. He was also a proud Eagle Scout.
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Bunkhouse Bar & Grill opens it doors in Rushville
In a building that has had a long history of restaurants and bars on Main Street in Rushville, Tom and Tawnie Eichenberger along with Sarah Keiser are taking their turn. The Eichenberger’s have purchased what was the former Yoba’s Tavern and opened the doors for business on Friday, December 9. Keiser is set to manage the bar side of things.
Comments / 0