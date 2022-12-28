ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Odenton, MD

Odenton is a census-designated place in Anne Arundel County. Located just 19 miles from Baltimore and 15 miles from Annapolis, it’s one of the county’s fastest-growing towns, posting an 80% growth in population between 200 and 2010. Named after former Governor of Maryland Oden Bowie, it’s home to...
ODENTON, MD
Nottingham MD

McFaul’s Oyster and Reel opens on Sue Creek

ESSEX, MD—A new restaurant has opened its doors in Essex. The family behind McFaul’s IronHorse Tavern at Sanders’ Corner has opened McFaul’s Oyster and Reel. The restaurant held a soft opening on Thursday and will open for normal business hours on Friday. Many of the same...
ESSEX, MD
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish

BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays.  Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students

As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year

Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022: A Baltimore Fishbowl collection

Baltimore Fishbowl has compiled a list of our most-read stories of 2022. From keeping up with Baltimore’s former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to the public backlash against a drive-in movie theater’s employment policy, here’s a look back at what we found to be our readers’ favorites. Click on each headline to read the full story.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ted Rivers

3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
wtae.com

'Definitely feisty': Woman celebrates her 110th birthday

Sunday will mark a new year, but Thursday marked 110 years for a Baltimore resident. Clarice Patterson has lived in her west Baltimore home for 73 years, and although she's not as verbal as she used to be, she's just as feisty－and more loved than ever before. Patterson enjoyed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy