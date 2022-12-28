Read full article on original website
Despite rainy forecast, Annapolis still bringing in the New Year with a bang
Annapolis is still in it's holiday glory with Christmas and now the New Year Eve's celebration. With rain in the forecast for most of Saturday night, the fireworks show was postponed.
Nottingham MD
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Odenton, MD
Odenton is a census-designated place in Anne Arundel County. Located just 19 miles from Baltimore and 15 miles from Annapolis, it’s one of the county’s fastest-growing towns, posting an 80% growth in population between 200 and 2010. Named after former Governor of Maryland Oden Bowie, it’s home to...
whatsupmag.com
Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
MARYLAND – As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
Nottingham MD
McFaul’s Oyster and Reel opens on Sue Creek
ESSEX, MD—A new restaurant has opened its doors in Essex. The family behind McFaul’s IronHorse Tavern at Sanders’ Corner has opened McFaul’s Oyster and Reel. The restaurant held a soft opening on Thursday and will open for normal business hours on Friday. Many of the same...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan flips coin at 2022 Military Bowl, welcomes Medal of Honor recipients to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week led the pregame coin toss at the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the University of Central Florida Knights took on the Duke University Blue Devils. “Maryland is the proud home to an incredible military community, and we are pleased...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish
BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays. Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
Wbaltv.com
Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year
Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
baltimorefishbowl.com
The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022: A Baltimore Fishbowl collection
Baltimore Fishbowl has compiled a list of our most-read stories of 2022. From keeping up with Baltimore’s former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to the public backlash against a drive-in movie theater’s employment policy, here’s a look back at what we found to be our readers’ favorites. Click on each headline to read the full story.
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore
Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia
If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.
WJLA
SEE IT: At least 1 boat catches fire at the Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County Fire Department crews responded to a boat fire at the Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Thursday morning. One boat caught on fire at 133 E. Bay View Drive in Annapolis just before 11:30 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, fire officials said.
wtae.com
'Definitely feisty': Woman celebrates her 110th birthday
Sunday will mark a new year, but Thursday marked 110 years for a Baltimore resident. Clarice Patterson has lived in her west Baltimore home for 73 years, and although she's not as verbal as she used to be, she's just as feisty－and more loved than ever before. Patterson enjoyed...
WJLA
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
WBAL Radio
WBAL Radio Year in Review: Baltimore's Person of the Year
After Bryan Nehman asked about some of the most notable individuals in Baltimore, a conversation about the significance and presence of the squeegee kids develops.
Wbaltv.com
West Baltimore's Clarice Patterson celebrated on her 110th birthday
Sunday will mark a new year, but Thursday marked 110 years for a west Baltimore resident. Clarice Patterson has lived in her west Baltimore home for 73 years, and although she's not as verbal as she used to be, she's just as feisty -- and more loved than ever before.
Maryland home values rose by about 20 percent over past 3 years
Maryland homeowners saw property values rise by an average of 20 percent over the past three years, according to the state's latest round of property reassessments.
Bay Net
NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
