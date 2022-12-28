ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

I found a copy of Declaration of Independence at thrift shop – it sold for $477,650 due to a surprising detail

By Skyler Gausney-Jones
 3 days ago
A LUCKY thrift shopper has revealed he found a copy of the Declaration of Independence which later sold for almost half a million dollars.

Michael Sparks bought the worn and yellowed document from Music City Thrift in Nashville, Tennessee for just $2.48.

Sparks got his hands on one of only 200 copies of the historical document Credit: PA
Sparks sold the document at an auction in Burlington, NC Credit: PA
The lucky find profited Sparks over $400,000 Credit: Splash News

His copy is one of the 200 that were commissioned by president John Quincy Adams in 1820.

Sparks sold his lucky find at Raynors' Historical Collectible Auctions in Burlington, N.C.

Bidding started at $125,000 with six bidders.

Many who competed for the document did so via telephone or internet.

The winner's identity was kept anonymous.

It eventually sold for $477,650.

Sparks told NBC that he plans to purchase a used car, make some home renovations, provide for his parents, and donate some of the money to charity.

He also mentioned that he views his experience as a small fortune rather than a huge one when thinking about taxes.

Sparks isn't the only thrifter that has unexpectedly gotten their hands on a highly valued item.

Another man bought a $2.92 painting at his local Goodwill store and found it to be worth over $7,000.

One woman found a check for $1mil in a red envelope that was taped to the rear of a piece of artwork.

Jeff Thayer
2d ago

lol....only 10th time I heard that.....in pictures, in books, in furniture, at tag sales......must be 100 copies out there

NoGuts NoGlory
2d ago

I once read about a lady who paid $5 for what she thought was a hideous painting of drips as a gag gift for a sick friend. If memory serves me she got stuck with it because it was too big (?) to fit through her friend's door. When she put it for sale at a garage sale an art teacher told her he thought it might be an original Jackson Pollock. After having it appraised, experts were divided. Some thought it was authentic but others disagreed. The woman was offered $9 million but, convinced it was worth $100 million, declined. 25 years later it still hadn't sold. What the heck kind of crazy person doesn't accept $9 million for a $5 investment?

Bradley Bowen
2d ago

I have that same one please call I will sell my.and this is not a joke I do have one

