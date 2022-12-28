Betty Linenbrink of Cody, Nebraska, also lovingly known as “the pie lady” left this world much too soon on December 7, 2022, just 5 days before her 88th birthday. Born on December 12, 1934, the only girl out of 5 children to Warren Robinson and Lettie (Baker) Robinson. Growing up in hard times instilled a work ethic like no other in Betty, but she still found fun in her days with her ponies, dog, and a few toys. Baking her first pie (lemon) at the age 11, must have instilled a deep love for baking and cooking, because she would go on to bake thousands of pies along with working at several restaurants in Martin, South Dakota, including the drive-in, Markota, and many, many, wonderful years at the Martin Sale Barn. Betty was also very active catering meals for all kinds of families, ranch auctions, and activities all around the Martin area.

CODY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO