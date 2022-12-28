Read full article on original website
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
Janet Elaine Ross Waddill
Jan, as everyone knew her, was born in Lincoln, NE at home to her parents Esther and George Ross on July 25, 1930. George worked for the post office and Esther, an outstanding seamstress, mended clothing and took in laundry to earn extra income. Jan and her only sibling, Phyllis Ross Thomsen, grew up during the hard times of the 1930’s in Lincoln. They were very close sisters.
Betty Linenbrink
Betty Linenbrink of Cody, Nebraska, also lovingly known as “the pie lady” left this world much too soon on December 7, 2022, just 5 days before her 88th birthday. Born on December 12, 1934, the only girl out of 5 children to Warren Robinson and Lettie (Baker) Robinson. Growing up in hard times instilled a work ethic like no other in Betty, but she still found fun in her days with her ponies, dog, and a few toys. Baking her first pie (lemon) at the age 11, must have instilled a deep love for baking and cooking, because she would go on to bake thousands of pies along with working at several restaurants in Martin, South Dakota, including the drive-in, Markota, and many, many, wonderful years at the Martin Sale Barn. Betty was also very active catering meals for all kinds of families, ranch auctions, and activities all around the Martin area.
Shirley McCue
Shirley Jean McCue of Martin, South Dakota passed away on December 1st, 2022, just 25 days shy of her 91st birthday. Shirley was born December 26, 1931, at Gordon, NE, to W.L (Bill) Coon and Nellie Ruhama (Ruie) Morris Coon. She grew up at “6 Mile” hill and attended East Pride Country School, where her mother was a teacher. Her dad and all her brothers, in addition her four children also attended East Pride. She later attended Gordon High School and represented the school as the lead majorette. During her high school years she visited her brother Morris in Albuquerque, NM, where she received her high school diploma.
Bows to toes, draw, anchor, release; GRPS students hone archery skills
If you popped into the gymnasiums at Gordon-Rushville Middle School or Gordon Elementary School during school hours, you may want to knock first. Fourth - Eighth graders in the District have been honing their archery skills in their Physical Education classes and if you enter through the wrong door, you may find yourself in a tight spot.
Dennis Child sworn into Council; search for a Mayoral candidate now begins for City of Gordon
The Gordon City Council met for the regular monthly meeting on Thursday, December 8. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. Kelly Grant, Tim Bounous, Alyssa DeHart, Dennis Child, and Tom Evans were all present for the meeting. No one was absent. City Attorney Jamian Simmons was scheduled to call in...
Bunkhouse Bar & Grill opens it doors in Rushville
In a building that has had a long history of restaurants and bars on Main Street in Rushville, Tom and Tawnie Eichenberger along with Sarah Keiser are taking their turn. The Eichenberger’s have purchased what was the former Yoba’s Tavern and opened the doors for business on Friday, December 9. Keiser is set to manage the bar side of things.
