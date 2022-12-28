ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers

On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season

The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
The Comeback

MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation

It’s definitely not abnormal for Major League Baseball to have to handle umpires retiring after the season. But following the 2022 MLB season, the league is facing an absolutely insane number of umpires retiring. As ESPN reports, ten different MLB umpires, including seven crew chiefs, are preparing to retire from their positions at the end Read more... The post MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston

Who will be taking the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. There’s no way to be completely sure at this moment. Boston has lost a few major pieces in Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, but also has made some intriguing additions by signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox may have not made the flashiest moves so far this offseason, but they are starting to shore up areas of weakness from 2022.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets

It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa

Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing

The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Brandon Gomes: Dodgers Exploring ‘Different Avenues’ For Roster Upgrades

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with more than a dozen players reaching free agency, and it has amounted to significant roster turnover thus far. Among those who signed elsewhere include Tyler Anderson, Cody Bellinger, Andrew Heaney and Trea Turner. Justin Turner reportedly agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, but that has not been officially announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players

The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA

