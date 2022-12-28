Read full article on original website
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A former member of both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, among others, will be headed to the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Who wants Fernando Tatis Jr.? Make the San Diego Padres an offer
If a team is still lacking that one big name to project it into contention, and is willing to take some measure of risk to fill that gap, here’s a suggestion: Feel out the San Diego Padres about the availability of Fernando Tatis Jr. Granted, the Padres may politely...
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season
The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation
It’s definitely not abnormal for Major League Baseball to have to handle umpires retiring after the season. But following the 2022 MLB season, the league is facing an absolutely insane number of umpires retiring. As ESPN reports, ten different MLB umpires, including seven crew chiefs, are preparing to retire from their positions at the end Read more... The post MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Who will be taking the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. There’s no way to be completely sure at this moment. Boston has lost a few major pieces in Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, but also has made some intriguing additions by signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox may have not made the flashiest moves so far this offseason, but they are starting to shore up areas of weakness from 2022.
A Mets trade package to land another star if they miss out on Carlos Correa
If the New York Mets miss out on Carlos Correa, they don’t necessarily need to have a backup plan. However, this trade with a division rival could work. What’s going on with the Mets and Carlos Correa? No one really knows, as we haven’t heard from either side since before the Christmas holiday.
Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets
It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
Aaron Judge’s influence on Carlos Rodón shows he’s more powerful than Yankees
At any point this offseason, did you feel general manager Brian Cashman was actually mending bridges and fortifying new relationships to make the New York Yankees a better team? The short answer is “no,” especially after we all saw how he handled the Aaron Judge situation. In fact,...
Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa
Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Angels All-Star Designated for Assignment By Giants
He appeared in 108 games with the Angels between 2019 and 2020.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
Brandon Gomes: Dodgers Exploring ‘Different Avenues’ For Roster Upgrades
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with more than a dozen players reaching free agency, and it has amounted to significant roster turnover thus far. Among those who signed elsewhere include Tyler Anderson, Cody Bellinger, Andrew Heaney and Trea Turner. Justin Turner reportedly agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, but that has not been officially announced.
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Red Sox Reportedly Did Not Make Formal Offer To Pitcher Who Wanted To Return
The Boston Red Sox lost two starters from a season ago on the same day -- one of which would have returned had they made a fair offer. Just hours before Nathan Eovaldi signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, Rich Hill inked a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. WEEI's...
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Reliever To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees appear to be sick of the Boston Red Sox poaching their bullpen over the years -- Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Franklin German and Kaleb Ort to name a few -- and are striking back. The Yankees reportedly are acquiring member of the Red Sox's 2022 bullpen,...
