Columbus, OH

Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia

The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl.
Score Predictions: Georgia vs Ohio State, Who Wins and Why

The countdown to kickoff is starting to come to a close for Georgia and Ohio State's college football playoff matchup in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs opened up as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes several weeks ago, and now just a day out from the big game, that number has remained the same.
No. 13 Virginia uses 25-0 run to wreck Georgia Tech

Kihei Clark led a mid-game flurry on his way to collecting 15 points, eight assists and three steals, leading No. 13 Virginia to a 74-56 Atlantic Coast Conference victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta. Jayden Gardner added 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting while Armaan Franklin produced 11 points,...
Monroe beats Miami Central for "Silver Bracket" Championship

LEESBURG — Monroe's Justin Burns poured in 32 points — 25 in the first half — to lead the Golden Tornadoes to a 73-57 win over the Miami Central Rockets Friday afternoon to claim the Silver Bracket championship of the Lee County Roundball Classic. Monroe won all...
