Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ former No. 1 prospect could battle for left field job
New York Yankees management has indicated that they feel confident with their available options in left field without acquiring a new player. They were interested in retaining Andrew Benintendi and made contact with a few other left-field free agents, but their price tags were a bit expensive for what the Bombers’ budget suggested.
Yardbarker
Yankees face serious competition for blockbuster trade involving Bryan Reynolds
If the New York Yankees want to go with a blockbuster acquisition to fill their vacant left-field spot, they should look no further than Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reynolds requested a trade several weeks ago, but the Pirates have been cautious to deal him — they could end up acquiring a massive hall of prospects in exchange.
Yardbarker
Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran
The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
Yardbarker
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Yardbarker
The Yankees are gearing up for an intense shortstop position battle led by top prospect
The New York Yankees have a few big decisions to make in the infield this upcoming season, especially with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the roster. General manager Brian Cashman has had a difficult time offloading some of the bigger contracts on the team, notably players that failed to make a significant impact in 2022. Donaldson put together a stellar defensive season but struggled offensively, and considering he’s set to earn $21 million next year, saving a bit of his salary seems to be an obvious move.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Yardbarker
Former Angels All-Star Designated for Assignment By Giants
La Stella hit .239 in 60 games last season with the Giants, with two home runs and 14 RBIs. In 108 games with the Angels in 2019 and the COVID-shortened 2020, La Stella hit .289 with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs. The best season of his nine-year career came...
Yardbarker
Yankees might’ve landed a steal in Lucas Luetge trade
The New York Yankees executed a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, sending left-handed bullpen pitcher Lucas Luetge in exchange for two minor-league prospects. The Bombers added Caleb Durbin, a low-A infielder and Double-A prospect, Indigo Diaz. The Yankees might’ve landed a steal with Indigo Diaz:. Of the...
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
Look: Sports World Reacts To MLB Umpires Announcement
10 veteran MLB umpires are retiring ahead of the 2023 season. This double-digit figure marks the most umps retiring at the same time since the 1999 season, per MLB insider Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Crew chiefs Ted Barrett, Greg Gibson, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook, Jerry Meals, Jim Reynolds and Bill...
Yardbarker
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Reliever To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees appear to be sick of the Boston Red Sox poaching their bullpen over the years -- Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Franklin German and Kaleb Ort to name a few -- and are striking back. The Yankees reportedly are acquiring member of the Red Sox's 2022 bullpen,...
Yardbarker
Braves could be interested in multiple Padres up for trade
When we began the offseason, the Braves had massive holes in left field and at shortstop. Many believed Atlanta would fill them via trade or free agency, and Alex Anthopoulos has done essentially nothing to improve the positions. The deeper we get into the winter, the more likely it is the Braves go into the 2023 campaign with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arica at shortstop and Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario at left field, but perhaps there is a way Atlanta can avoid that. According to reports, the Padres are open to discussing trades involving center fielder Trent Grisham and second baseman Ha-Seong Kim.
Yardbarker
Why the Yankees have the best bullpen in baseball for 2023
The Yankees have consistently had strong bullpens every year, but this year’s bullpen looks to stand above the rest. Last year the bullpen ranked 3rd in ERA (2.97), 1st in GB% (49.7%), and 5th in Win Probability Added (6.80), making them one of the best units in the sport. They did this in spite of a myriad of injuries to key pieces of the bullpen like Michael King, Scott Effross, Ron Marinaccio, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Clay Holmes throughout the season.
Red Sox add Cy Young winner in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are bolstering their starting rotation in free agency by signing former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The 36-year-old will play the 2023 season in Boston and his deal includes a club option for the 2024 campaign. The Red Sox will pay Kluber $10 million in 2023 and have an option worth $11 million for the 2024 season.
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Nathan Eovaldi After Five Years With Red Sox
The Red Sox lost another member of the 2018 World Series team to free agency Tuesday night. Nathan Eovaldi reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, ending his five-year stint in Boston. The right-hander did face injuries during his time with the Red Sox, but he was...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Did Not Make Formal Offer To Pitcher Who Wanted To Return
The Boston Red Sox lost two starters from a season ago on the same day -- one of which would have returned had they made a fair offer. Just hours before Nathan Eovaldi signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, Rich Hill inked a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. WEEI's...
FOX Sports
MLB’s best starting rotation? Yankees, Mets among top candidates
Multiple Cy Young winners have switched teams in what has been a wild offseason. But when it comes to the finest rotations, the teams at the top figure to be very familiar in 2023. We asked the FOX Sports MLB writers to select their favorite starting five and got varied...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Popculture
Ex-New York Yankees Player and TikTok Star Break Up
It's over for former Yankees player Tyler Wade and TikTok sensation Alix Earle. Per E! News, the social media star says their split was triggered by his lack of sharing his affection for her on social media. Their breakup comes after three months of dating. She revealed to her fans on the popular dance app, "We haven't been together for a hot minute," the 22-year-old influencer said in a post. "I've just been hiding it from you guys because I didn't feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend—we were not even dating like a week or two ago."
Comments / 0