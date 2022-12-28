ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Big Blue View

Giants’ Xavier McKinney returns to practice

The New York Giants on Thursday designated safety Xavier McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since injuring his left hand while in Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye. McKinney has now missed seven games since suffering the injury, which required surgery...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Giants sign LB off Lions practice squad, put Lemieux on IR

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Giants claim former 3rd round offensive lineman off waivers

The interior of the 2022 New York Giants offensive line has had its struggles. Whether it be a lack of talent, injuries, or poor execution, any sort of upgrades or depth can only help. Giants add iOL Wyatt Davis through waivers:. First-year general manager, Joe Schoen, was recently active in...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Giants Re-Sign TE Chris Myarick To Practice Squad

RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Myarick, 27, caught on with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was added to the practice squad. Myarick later signed a futures deal with the team but was eventually waived. The Giants later...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game

There were no expectations when the Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Reggie Ragland to the active roster. Injuries hit the LB unit hard, they needed more bodies. Ragland did not take long to prove that he can bring something to this team. "Reggie has a lot of experience at a lot...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bears Sign DB Greg Stroman To Practice Squad

Stroman, 26, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp. Stroman most recently was a member of the Bills practice squad before being let...
CHICAGO, IL

