Read full article on original website
Related
Big Blue View
Giants’ Xavier McKinney returns to practice
The New York Giants on Thursday designated safety Xavier McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since injuring his left hand while in Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye. McKinney has now missed seven games since suffering the injury, which required surgery...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
FOX Sports
Giants sign LB off Lions practice squad, put Lemieux on IR
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in...
Yardbarker
Giants claim former 3rd round offensive lineman off waivers
The interior of the 2022 New York Giants offensive line has had its struggles. Whether it be a lack of talent, injuries, or poor execution, any sort of upgrades or depth can only help. Giants add iOL Wyatt Davis through waivers:. First-year general manager, Joe Schoen, was recently active in...
Isaiah Hodgins gaining trust of Giants coaches, teammates
The New York Giants were in a quandary halfway through this season when it came to wide receivers. They had lost Sterling Shepard in Week 3 for the year with a torn ACL and were relying on Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney to lead the unit going forward. As we...
Yardbarker
Giants Re-Sign TE Chris Myarick To Practice Squad
RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Myarick, 27, caught on with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was added to the practice squad. Myarick later signed a futures deal with the team but was eventually waived. The Giants later...
Yardbarker
Ravens Designate WR Tylan Wallace To Return From IR, Sign DT Christian Ringo To PS
Ringo, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually brought back on a future/reserve contract. The Packers re-signed Ringo to a one-year, exclusive rights...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for December 30, 2022 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bills designated CB Christian Benford to return from I/R. Cowboys elevated OL Brock Hoffiman and RB Qadree Ollison from their PS. Lions worked out OT Ben Petrula and OT Jarrid Williams. Green Bay Packers. Packers legend Ha Ha Clinton Dix signs a one day contract to retire a Packer. Las...
Yardbarker
Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game
There were no expectations when the Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Reggie Ragland to the active roster. Injuries hit the LB unit hard, they needed more bodies. Ragland did not take long to prove that he can bring something to this team. "Reggie has a lot of experience at a lot...
Yardbarker
Bears Sign DB Greg Stroman To Practice Squad
Stroman, 26, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp. Stroman most recently was a member of the Bills practice squad before being let...
Comments / 0