Arizona State

Raiders Place 2 Defensive Starters On Injured Reserve

Well, it turns out Derek Carr won't be the only notable player sitting out the Raiders' final two games of the regular season. On Wednesday, the Raiders officially placed defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve. Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders...
Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz to undergo MRI on ankle

Dallas Cowboys starting center Tyler Biadasz will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the ankle injury he sustained in Thursday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The Cowboys believe Biadasz suffered a high-ankle sprain, The Dallas Morning News reported. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones...
