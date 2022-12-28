Read full article on original website
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
Seahawks Sign Familiar Face to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks have made a roster move ahead of Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson officially didn’t practice, Marcus Peters and Calais Campbell also DNP
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers is firmly in question after the first day of the practice week. After reporters noted Jackson was not on the field for Wednesday’s session, the Ravens noted on their injury report that the quarterback did not participate in the session.
Buccaneers Place Offensive Tackle on Injured Reserve
The season is over for one Buccaneers offensive tackle.
OL Elijah Wilkinson upgraded on Falcons' 2nd Week 17 injury report
The Atlanta Falcons, who take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon at home, released theirs second injury report of the week. They had two new additions, although one was simply a player getting the day off, and one starter was upgraded after sitting out Wednesday. The details of their second...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals have fourth pick in draft after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Happy Wednesday one and all. The Arizona Cardinals dropped their fifth straight game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that helped them move up one spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (6-9) Seattle Seahawks (7-8) Detroit Lions (7-8) The Cardinals sit with...
Raiders Place 2 Defensive Starters On Injured Reserve
Well, it turns out Derek Carr won't be the only notable player sitting out the Raiders' final two games of the regular season. On Wednesday, the Raiders officially placed defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve. Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders...
Yardbarker
Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz to undergo MRI on ankle
Dallas Cowboys starting center Tyler Biadasz will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the ankle injury he sustained in Thursday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The Cowboys believe Biadasz suffered a high-ankle sprain, The Dallas Morning News reported. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones...
