Ada, OK

BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
Three-state 'hydrogen hub' to apply for federal funding

(KTEN) — In March, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana established the HALO Hydrogen Hub to promote development of hydrogen as a source of energy. Now the U.S. Department of Energy is encouraging the Hub to submit a full application to receive federal funding. "They eliminated about 60% of applicants after...
ARDMORE, OK
Oklahoma inmate escapee captured

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate who escaped from a correction facility in Oklahoma was captured Friday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Shelby D. Goodnight was reported missing from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility in McAlester Thursday night. A press release states, Goodnight was apprehended in...
MCALESTER, OK
Crash propels pickup into Durant building

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — One person was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Durant on Thursday evening. Police said a man identified as Brandon Sons was driving the truck when he suffered a seizure and struck another vehicle near the intersection of North 1st Avenue and West Pine Street.
DURANT, OK
Driver crashes through Durant business

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A Durant business is picking up the pieces today. Around 5 p.m. Thursday evening, a car crashed through one of its offices. The driver reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance office off of 1st Avenue, next to Magnolia Cafe.
DURANT, OK
Inmate arrested after escaping southeast Oklahoma correctional center

MCALESTER, Okla. — Authorities have an inmate back in custody after he walked away from a correctional center in southeastern Oklahoma. Wagoner Country Sheriff’s office confirms Shelby Goodnight was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Friday after a K9 found him. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said Goodnight...
MCALESTER, OK
East Texas family reunited with long lost dog at Ardmore shelter

ARDMORE Okla., (KTEN)-- Just a few days before Christmas, the Ardmore Animal Shelter gave a heartwarming and special gift by bringing Annie, a 10-year-old dog who had been missing for over a year, back to her family. "Oh, Annie, you don't have your collar or anything after a year,” Annie’s...
ARDMORE, OK
Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Dec. 19-23, 2022

Dec. 28—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
Cherokee County man escapes from McAlester prison

Dec. 30—A Cherokee County man has escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester, according to an Oklahoma Department of Corrections release. Shelby Goodnight, 32, disappeared from his housing unit around 10 p.m. Thursday. Area police and hospitals were notified, and search efforts began. Goodnight is serving a...
MCALESTER, OK
Authorities searching for three missing Pontotoc children

Dec. 28—TUPELO — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for three children from the Lee-Pontotoc county area who may be with two adults. Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate Hazelie G. Payne, 7; Eden A. Payne, 1; and Willow B....
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
Troopers still look at Lindsay driver's wreck

Dec. 27—State authorities are still investigating what caused a Lindsay woman's vehicle to go off a road in a neighboring county. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released Tuesday shows the woman, 47-year-old Lori Trammell of Lindsay, was later listed in serious condition at a hospital. Trammell was alone while...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Johnston County sheriff: Where are jail funds?

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a public corruption case in Johnston County at the request of Sheriff Gary Dodd. In a Facebook video, Dodd maintained that county commissioners have "willfully and knowingly" refused to provide funding for the county jail. The sheriff also requested a supplemental pay raise for an employee in his office to compensate for an increase in work responsibilities. That salary bump would come out of the sheriff's office discretionary fund.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
Two killed in wreck on Christmas Eve after running stop sign on Highway 9

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were killed in a car crash near Tecumseh, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says on Christmas Eve around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, James Smith, 68, was driving southbound in his Ford Ecosport with Elizabeth Smith, 68, riding passenger when they failed to yield at a stop sign. Due to their failure to yield at the stop sign, the Smith's vehicle was hit by an oncoming Chevy Silverado, driven by Keith Upton, 69.
TECUMSEH, OK
Federal trial against Krebs man continued for ninth time

Dec. 29—A federal judge granted a motion filed by federal prosecutors to continue a trial against a Krebs man accused of drowning his daughter in 2016. Attorneys for Devin Sizemore, 28, did not object to the request made by federal prosecutors to move the trial against their client from February 2023 to April 4, 2023 due to prosecutors being scheduled for a trial in Maryland at the same time.
KREBS, OK

