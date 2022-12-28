Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Yardbarker
Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
Yardbarker
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Yardbarker
Boomer Esiason compares Bengals' Joe Burrow to legendary QB
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has received a lot of praise during his young NFL career. But former Bengals QB Boomer Esiason might have just given him his highest praise yet. Esiason said the 26-year-old reminds him of one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. "I would compare him...
Yardbarker
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Yardbarker
Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team beat Kentucky 21-0 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday to finish the season a very respectable 8-5. That’s impressive considering just how brutal their offense was this season. Iowa averaged 17.4 points per game this season (123rd of 131), while their defense...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
Yardbarker
Commanders reveal DE Chase Young's status for pivotal Week 17 game
So much for the perceived pitch count for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. In his second game, Young will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement to reporters Friday. Young will replace James Smith-Williams, who is ruled out with a concussion. Last...
Yardbarker
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud says people have called him to relay social media hate after loss to Michigan
Ohio State and quarterback C.J. Stroud have an opportunity to write the one wrong of their 2022 season. They were perfect for 11 games but then lost "the big one". OSU lost the only game that matters — a season-ending clash with Michigan that sent the Wolverines on to a Big Ten Championship win and ultimately the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Rose Bowl Game preview: Five things to know about Utah vs. Penn State
No. 7 Utah looks to pick up its first Rose Bowl win and avenge its loss last year when it takes on No. 9 Penn State in the 2023 Rose Bowl on Monday.
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
GM George Paton: Broncos didn't fire Nathaniel Hackett to 'turn around' Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos unceremoniously dropped first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett in a move many believe was made due to the struggles of quarterback Russell Wilson. However, when speaking with reporters this week, Broncos general manager George Paton dispelled those assumptions. "I don't think we made a coaching...
Yardbarker
Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market
The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
Yardbarker
NFL Score Predictions - Week 17
Nathaniel Hackett is gone but the Broncos' problems are not. This team is an absolute mess, especially on offense. I don't see how Denver has any care in the world to show up for this game and because of that, Kansas City routs them for the season sweep. Prediction: Chiefs...
Yardbarker
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Yardbarker
According To Report Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Is The 5th Highest-Paid Coach In All Of Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has been at the helm for 16 years now. He’s yet to have a below-.500 season in his tenure, although that is at risk this season. With two games remaining, the Steelers sit at 7-8 with slim-to-none playoff odds. Many fans have targeted Tomlin as their subject of criticism, with some even calling for his job.
Comments / 0