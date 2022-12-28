ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Boomer Esiason compares Bengals' Joe Burrow to legendary QB

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has received a lot of praise during his young NFL career. But former Bengals QB Boomer Esiason might have just given him his highest praise yet. Esiason said the 26-year-old reminds him of one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. "I would compare him...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News

The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Commanders reveal DE Chase Young's status for pivotal Week 17 game

So much for the perceived pitch count for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. In his second game, Young will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement to reporters Friday. Young will replace James Smith-Williams, who is ruled out with a concussion. Last...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud says people have called him to relay social media hate after loss to Michigan

Ohio State and quarterback C.J. Stroud have an opportunity to write the one wrong of their 2022 season. They were perfect for 11 games but then lost "the big one". OSU lost the only game that matters — a season-ending clash with Michigan that sent the Wolverines on to a Big Ten Championship win and ultimately the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market

The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Score Predictions - Week 17

Nathaniel Hackett is gone but the Broncos' problems are not. This team is an absolute mess, especially on offense. I don't see how Denver has any care in the world to show up for this game and because of that, Kansas City routs them for the season sweep. Prediction: Chiefs...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA

It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
DALLAS, TX

