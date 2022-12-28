ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

49ers' Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Week ... again

Nick Bosa’s already-convincing case for NFL Defensive Player of the Year received yet another boost on Wednesday. The 49ers defensive end was chosen as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and the fourth time in his four-year career. Bosa played a key...
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
PEORIA, IL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

The Chicago Bears Path To The #1 Overall Pick In The 2023 NFL Draft

There are only two weeks left in the 2022 NFL season. A bunch of teams are looking ahead to the playoffs or are at least trying to get in. While the rest are planning ahead for their off-season. These teams are looking to improve their rosters in order to be one of the few in the playoffs next year.
