Report: Multiple Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
According to a report, a few names are to watch for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job if it were to happen. Jim Leonard and Karl Scott among the names to watch.
NBC Sports
49ers' Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Week ... again
Nick Bosa’s already-convincing case for NFL Defensive Player of the Year received yet another boost on Wednesday. The 49ers defensive end was chosen as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and the fourth time in his four-year career. Bosa played a key...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Backs HC Kevin Stefanski, Talks About Main Focus in Cleveland
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson backed up head coach Kevin Stefanski in today's press conference.
Popculture
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Look: Broncos Receiver Makes Strong Statement About Russell Wilson
A disastrous season for the Denver Broncos hit rock bottom on Christmas, when the team lost 51-14 to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. While the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett a day later, Hackett hasn't been the only member of the team taking a lot of heat. Quarterback Russell ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins placed on injured reserve
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals officially placed right tackle La’el Collins on injured reserve on Friday, a move that was in the works since he suffered a left knee injury against the Patriots. Collins suffered a torn ACL and MCL and will be out for seven months during...
Tarik Cohen on Justin Fields: ‘He's a Crazy Talented Player'
Tarik Cohen on Fields: 'He's a crazy talented player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tarik Cohen has been out of the league for a while, rehabbing back-to-back injuries from a torn ACL to a torn Achilles he suffered during a workout. He hasn't played since September 2020. But, the...
Yardbarker
Bears Claim CB Michael Ojemudia Off Waivers From Broncos, Waive DE Taco Charlton
Ojemudia, 25, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that includes a $1,015,559 signing bonus. Denver cut him loose this week.
Yardbarker
The Chicago Bears Path To The #1 Overall Pick In The 2023 NFL Draft
There are only two weeks left in the 2022 NFL season. A bunch of teams are looking ahead to the playoffs or are at least trying to get in. While the rest are planning ahead for their off-season. These teams are looking to improve their rosters in order to be one of the few in the playoffs next year.
