Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Yardbarker
49ers' Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans wary of 'very dangerous' Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers won't have to face quarterback Derek Carr when they travel to Allegiant Stadium this weekend to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. As a result, the 49ers are heavy favorites in the New Year's Day matchup. However, the team isn't taking their upcoming opponent lightly despite this being Stidham's first career start.
Yardbarker
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Yardbarker
Two teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr
Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback.
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Commanders' Carson Wentz faces boos as he throws two interceptions in first half
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz faced boos from the hometown fans against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.
Eagles DE Josh Sweat Taken to Hospital With Neck Injury
He was carted off the field as the home crowd cheered for him.
Yardbarker
Commanders reveal DE Chase Young's status for pivotal Week 17 game
So much for the perceived pitch count for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. In his second game, Young will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement to reporters Friday. Young will replace James Smith-Williams, who is ruled out with a concussion. Last...
GM George Paton: Broncos didn't fire Nathaniel Hackett to 'turn around' Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos unceremoniously dropped first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett in a move many believe was made due to the struggles of quarterback Russell Wilson. However, when speaking with reporters this week, Broncos general manager George Paton dispelled those assumptions. "I don't think we made a coaching...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Should Look To Bring Back A Familiar Quarterback As Backup In 2023
Regardless of the outcome to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have several interesting decisions to make. There are holes on the offensive and defensive lines and the front office needs to build around a young offense that has flashed potential since the Week 9 bye. One of the more interesting situations will be what the team decides to do with backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. After starting the first four games of the season, he was benched and rookie, Kenny Pickett is clearly going to be the guy going forward. Trubisky has a $10.625 million cap hit that may be too big of a number to keep him around as a second string.
Yardbarker
2 Insane Stats Show How Clutch Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Has Been
The Minnesota Vikings’ success this season has defied all odds. The team is 12-3 on the season, already locking up the NFC North division and having an outside shot at earning the No. 1 seed in the conference and a bye in the first round of the playoffs. There...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Safety Ryan Clark Says He Would ‘Go To Jail’ If 2009 Hit Happened In 2022
There are plenty of moments that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will never forget. The storied franchise has given the fan base so many memories throughout the organization’s history and there are too many to count. One game in particular that sticks out in this century (aside from the three Super Bowl appearances), was the 2008 AFC Championship Game against rival, Baltimore Ravens. Legendary safety Troy Polamalu‘s pick-6 off of Joe Flacco sent Pittsburgh to another championship, but another play that defined the physicality of the team’s defense will never be forgotten.
Yardbarker
Matt Barkley reveals why he took substantial pay cut to return to the Bills
When Matt Barkley hit free agency in mid-March, the 32-year-old quarterback knew exactly where he wanted to sign. During a recent interview with The Athletic, Barkley admitted that he could have made a lot more money had he signed anywhere but Buffalo. But at this stage of his career, Barkley wanted to prioritize comfortability over currency.
Yardbarker
According To Report Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Is The 5th Highest-Paid Coach In All Of Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has been at the helm for 16 years now. He’s yet to have a below-.500 season in his tenure, although that is at risk this season. With two games remaining, the Steelers sit at 7-8 with slim-to-none playoff odds. Many fans have targeted Tomlin as their subject of criticism, with some even calling for his job.
49ers TE George Kittle won't be ringing in the New Year like everyone else
New Year's Eve is the biggest party of the year, but while most of the world is ringing in 2023, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle won't be among them. Even though the 49ers will be in "Sin City" this weekend for a Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kittle told The Athletic's David Lombardi he plans to make December 31 an early night.
Yardbarker
Steelers 2nd Round Rookie Phenom George Pickens is Over the Nickname ‘NFL YoungBoy’
It seems like every week, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver, George Pickens is growing in popularity. His charismatic demeanor on and off the field has taken Steeler Nation by storm, and the fans want nothing more than to see his in-game targets go way up. He’s been a star ever since training camp in Latrobe, PA back in August, which is also when and where he started getting called by his new NFL nickname.
