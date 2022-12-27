ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State announces Leisa Rosen hired as volleyball head coach

Leisa Rosen joins the Bulldogs’ program from Michigan. Rosen spent the last 22 seasons as the associate head coach for the Wolverines. “I am very excited for this opportunity,” Rosen said in a Fresno State Athletics release. “I want to thank Carrie Coll (chair of the search committee and Fresno State’s Senior Associate Athletics Director, […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Visalia teen named USA Boxing National Champion

Jennah "The Gem" Creason is a USA Boxing National Champion after competing in the USA National Championships in Lubbock, Texas this month. The 16-year-old defeated two opponents by unanimous decision to be ranked #1 in the nation in her division. Creason started boxing with Visalia Police Activities League at nine...
VISALIA, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Local powerlifters receive honors for national, world records

They may not receive widespread recognition outside their sporting world, but local athletes Judy Oberlander of Atwater, and Kimberly Brown of Merced, have made their mark on the national and world stage. They are both elite powerlifters with remarkable records in their age division and weight class. Oberlander is 59...
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Local standouts reach 98 and 101

It was 50 years ago during a trip on horseback through the Sierra Nevada when Ralph Busby and Henry DuPertuis first met each other. They’ve been friends ever since. The two celebrated their December birthdays together with a family and friends lunch at the Mainzer last week and reminisced about their experience in the military in World War II, as well as life in Merced after the war.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Where does Fresno rank in the nation for emergency room visits?

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected with updated information from Community Regional Medical Center. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current conditions are bad for emergency rooms nationwide, and new figures released by Becker’s Hospital Review show Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center is one of the busiest in the state. In 2022, a spike in cases […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Hella Fresno announces a big giveaway

Hella Fresno, formerly Sketches Get Stitches, is a team of graphic designers and artists helping local businesses create compelling brands. They can create embroidery, custom stickers, social media graphics, and more. As part of the Hell Fresno rebrand, co-owner Roeski Doeski hosted a logo design give away and the winner...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 29

Norman Eugene Galloway, age 95, of Hanford, California passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Donald Peterson Lent, age 91, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
PASO ROBLES, CA
GV Wire

Buckets of Rain in Store for Fresno Until Mid-January

Coming days and weeks could deliver huge amounts of precipitation to the Central Valley and Sierra, according to forecast models. The Global Forecast System anticipates a blanket of participation over the next seven days for California. And, the Valley floor, foothills, and Southern Sierra are expected to get the biggest drenching.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash

FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Have you seen him? 66-year-old visitor to Fresno is missing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno. Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

After 10 Years, Local Conservative Commentator Calling It Quits

After 10 years of providing a daily radio report, Michael Der Manouel Jr.’s last “Commentary on the News” airs on KMJ radio (580 AM/105.9 FM) this Thursday. “It’s just time. I went to (program director) Blake Taylor on election night. It’s just been great and a real honor to be a part of the daily programing here,” Der Manouel said. “The day-to-day commitment was just running its course.”
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD: 13 arrested for DUI in weekend checkpoint

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend. The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23. Authorities say, in addition […]
FRESNO, CA
