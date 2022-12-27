Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mike Batesole retiring after 20 years as Fresno State head baseball coach
After 20 seasons leading the Bulldogs, Mike Batesole leaves with a record of 634-497, the second most wins in program history.
Fresno State announces Leisa Rosen hired as volleyball head coach
Leisa Rosen joins the Bulldogs’ program from Michigan. Rosen spent the last 22 seasons as the associate head coach for the Wolverines. “I am very excited for this opportunity,” Rosen said in a Fresno State Athletics release. “I want to thank Carrie Coll (chair of the search committee and Fresno State’s Senior Associate Athletics Director, […]
KMPH.com
Visalia teen named USA Boxing National Champion
Jennah "The Gem" Creason is a USA Boxing National Champion after competing in the USA National Championships in Lubbock, Texas this month. The 16-year-old defeated two opponents by unanimous decision to be ranked #1 in the nation in her division. Creason started boxing with Visalia Police Activities League at nine...
mercedcountytimes.com
Local powerlifters receive honors for national, world records
They may not receive widespread recognition outside their sporting world, but local athletes Judy Oberlander of Atwater, and Kimberly Brown of Merced, have made their mark on the national and world stage. They are both elite powerlifters with remarkable records in their age division and weight class. Oberlander is 59...
mercedcountytimes.com
Local standouts reach 98 and 101
It was 50 years ago during a trip on horseback through the Sierra Nevada when Ralph Busby and Henry DuPertuis first met each other. They’ve been friends ever since. The two celebrated their December birthdays together with a family and friends lunch at the Mainzer last week and reminisced about their experience in the military in World War II, as well as life in Merced after the war.
Where does Fresno rank in the nation for emergency room visits?
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected with updated information from Community Regional Medical Center. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current conditions are bad for emergency rooms nationwide, and new figures released by Becker’s Hospital Review show Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center is one of the busiest in the state. In 2022, a spike in cases […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Hella Fresno announces a big giveaway
Hella Fresno, formerly Sketches Get Stitches, is a team of graphic designers and artists helping local businesses create compelling brands. They can create embroidery, custom stickers, social media graphics, and more. As part of the Hell Fresno rebrand, co-owner Roeski Doeski hosted a logo design give away and the winner...
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
Death notices for Dec. 29
Norman Eugene Galloway, age 95, of Hanford, California passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Donald Peterson Lent, age 91, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
KMPH.com
Two jackknifed big rigs cause backups on two major highways in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two jackknifed big rigs caused a huge backup on two major highways in Fresno. California Highway Patrol says the accidents happened when both big rigs were going too fast in the rain. The first big rig was on Highway 99 near Stanislaus. The second big...
GV Wire
Buckets of Rain in Store for Fresno Until Mid-January
Coming days and weeks could deliver huge amounts of precipitation to the Central Valley and Sierra, according to forecast models. The Global Forecast System anticipates a blanket of participation over the next seven days for California. And, the Valley floor, foothills, and Southern Sierra are expected to get the biggest drenching.
KMJ
Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
One killed in shooting in east central Fresno, police say
A man has died after he was found with gunshot wounds in a roadway on Friday night.
KMPH.com
Local doctor celebrates retirement after decades of contribution to the medical community
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A long-time member of the medical community celebrated his retirement Wednesday with friends, family, and members of the community in Fresno. Dr. Terry “Hutch” Hutchison is said to be one smart cookie and specializes in both pediatric and adult epilepsy, as well as pediatric neurology, as a clinical professor at UCSF Fresno.
Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash
FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
UC Davis student killed, four injured in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
‘Unsafe to occupy’: Why Downtown Fresno’s Radisson Hotel is now closed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno released an update Friday on what led to the forced closure of the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Fresno, revealing violations including a fire alarm panel that was not functioning and open gas lines. On Thursday, December 29, the Fresno City Manager initiated a full safety assessment of […]
Have you seen him? 66-year-old visitor to Fresno is missing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno. Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno […]
GV Wire
After 10 Years, Local Conservative Commentator Calling It Quits
After 10 years of providing a daily radio report, Michael Der Manouel Jr.’s last “Commentary on the News” airs on KMJ radio (580 AM/105.9 FM) this Thursday. “It’s just time. I went to (program director) Blake Taylor on election night. It’s just been great and a real honor to be a part of the daily programing here,” Der Manouel said. “The day-to-day commitment was just running its course.”
Fresno PD: 13 arrested for DUI in weekend checkpoint
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend. The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23. Authorities say, in addition […]
247Sports
68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0