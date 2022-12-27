ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sporting News

What time does Michigan vs. TCU start today? TV schedule, channel for College Football Playoff semifinal

The College Football Playoff semifinals will kick off on New Year's Eve, starting with Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan is the undefeated (13-0) Big Ten champion, with its signature win being a 45-23 defeat of Ohio State that was powered by a dominant second half. This is the second year in a row Michigan has made the CFP; the Wolverines were dominated by Georgia last season.
FORT WORTH, TX
WolverineDigest

For Michigan, It’s Not Good Enough Just To ‘Be Here’

A year ago to the day, then-ranked No. 2 Michigan rolled into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida. Coming off their first win over Ohio State since 2011 and first Big Ten championship in even longer, the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh had already exorcised their demons. A few short hours after they arrived at the stadium, they watched as Kirby Smart hoisted the Orange Bowl Trophy and quarterback Stetson Bennett won the MVP award. The Wolverines were trounced by the big and physical third ranked Bulldogs, and looked inferior in every aspect of the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Wolverines Looking Good In Arizona

Michigan has been practicing this week while in Arizona in preparation for Saturday's Fiesta Bowl and looking good in the process. A few guys are a little dinged up but many of Michigan's biggest playmakers appear poised and ready for action. The gallery below contains a handful of shots from the two open practice sessions from Tempo Diablo Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Three Down, One To Go

Way back in July, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh laid out four preseason goals for his Wolverines heading into the 2022 season. Harbaugh said that Michigan wanted to beat in-state rival Michigan State (1) and arch rival Ohio State (2) in the same season for the first time since 2003. The Wolverines also wanted to repeat as Big Ten champions (3), and go on to win the national championship (4).
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

Bottom Line: The Michigan Wolverines are a real threat | THE HERD

It’s a big weekend for college football as both the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to play in the College Football Championship. Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the Michigan odds ahead of the Fiesta Bowl against TCU, and the determination of their head coach John Harbaugh, who always seems to be striving to push this team. Klatt explains why this year's team may have the best offensive line in the country, as well as a competitive defensive one, and will be a real threat in the playoffs.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Daily Fiesta Bowl Predictions: Michigan vs TCU in the CFP Semifinal

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Why, you ask, is the picture for this article a rhinoceros? This morning, at the Phoenix Zoo, Chutti the rhino made his prediction for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl showdown between No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed TCU. In an electric display of decision-making...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jalopnik

New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan

It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
HOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy