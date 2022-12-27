Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
Sporting News
What time does Michigan vs. TCU start today? TV schedule, channel for College Football Playoff semifinal
The College Football Playoff semifinals will kick off on New Year's Eve, starting with Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan is the undefeated (13-0) Big Ten champion, with its signature win being a 45-23 defeat of Ohio State that was powered by a dominant second half. This is the second year in a row Michigan has made the CFP; the Wolverines were dominated by Georgia last season.
Detroit News
UM football notes: Blake Corum's future, Mullings open to RB, CB Green reflects on tunnel incident
Scottsdale, Ariz. — It remains unclear whether Michigan leading rusher Blake Corum, who will miss the national semifinal game while he recovers from knee surgery, will return to Michigan next season or head to the NFL. He recently told The Detroit News his decision will come “sooner than later”....
For Michigan, It’s Not Good Enough Just To ‘Be Here’
A year ago to the day, then-ranked No. 2 Michigan rolled into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida. Coming off their first win over Ohio State since 2011 and first Big Ten championship in even longer, the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh had already exorcised their demons. A few short hours after they arrived at the stadium, they watched as Kirby Smart hoisted the Orange Bowl Trophy and quarterback Stetson Bennett won the MVP award. The Wolverines were trounced by the big and physical third ranked Bulldogs, and looked inferior in every aspect of the game.
Central Michigan stuns Michigan on late 3-pointer
Jesse Zarzuela scored 19 points, Reggie Bass scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining and Central Michigan upset Michigan
MLive.com
7 Great Lakes? TCU players know Michigan football, but what about the actual state?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The TCU football players have been studying the Michigan football team for weeks. But how much do they know about the state of Michigan?. As it turns out, not all that much. On Thursday, they were asked a handful of questions about the Mitten State. Among them:
Michigan Wolverines Looking Good In Arizona
Michigan has been practicing this week while in Arizona in preparation for Saturday's Fiesta Bowl and looking good in the process. A few guys are a little dinged up but many of Michigan's biggest playmakers appear poised and ready for action. The gallery below contains a handful of shots from the two open practice sessions from Tempo Diablo Stadium.
Big Ten Roundup (Dec. 29): More Ugly Losses For Iowa, Michigan
A struggling Iowa team had its second straight ugly loss despite the return of Kris Murray, falling at Nebraska. And Michigan continued to struggle as well, losing as a heavy favorite to Central Michigan at home. Here's our Big Ten roundup for Dec. 29.
Three Down, One To Go
Way back in July, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh laid out four preseason goals for his Wolverines heading into the 2022 season. Harbaugh said that Michigan wanted to beat in-state rival Michigan State (1) and arch rival Ohio State (2) in the same season for the first time since 2003. The Wolverines also wanted to repeat as Big Ten champions (3), and go on to win the national championship (4).
FOX Sports
Bottom Line: The Michigan Wolverines are a real threat | THE HERD
It’s a big weekend for college football as both the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to play in the College Football Championship. Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the Michigan odds ahead of the Fiesta Bowl against TCU, and the determination of their head coach John Harbaugh, who always seems to be striving to push this team. Klatt explains why this year's team may have the best offensive line in the country, as well as a competitive defensive one, and will be a real threat in the playoffs.
Michigan Daily
Daily Fiesta Bowl Predictions: Michigan vs TCU in the CFP Semifinal
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Why, you ask, is the picture for this article a rhinoceros? This morning, at the Phoenix Zoo, Chutti the rhino made his prediction for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl showdown between No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed TCU. In an electric display of decision-making...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Brother Rice boys basketball storms past River Rouge to stay undefeated
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 19-25) SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Dec. 27-Jan. 1) FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — The Brother Rice Warriors (6-0) displayed stifling defense in their 73-50 win over the River Rouge Panthers (3-2). Wednesday ...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Sterling Heights.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
Jalopnik
New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan
It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
