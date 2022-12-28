(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County man who bought the last two Diamond 7s tickets at a Meijer store won $4 million.According to Michigan Lottery, the 42-year-old bought the tickets at the store on Pigeon Road in Bad Axe."I like playing the $20 and $30 instant tickets and I had a few of them to cash when I was at the store one day," he said. "When I got up to the counter, I saw there were only two Diamond 7s tickets left, so I purchased them both. I scratched the barcodes and had the clerk scan them right away. When one of them gave a message to file a claim, I started scratching it off at the counter with the clerk."The man, who requested to remain anonymous, said he ran out of the store when he saw the winning symbol and that he won $4 million."I was in complete shock," he said.The man recently went to Lottery headquarters and chose to receive the one lump sum of $2.5 million. He said he plans to purchase a home and save the rest."Winning is such a blessing. I still can't believe it's real," he said.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO