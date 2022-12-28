ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff

It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review

Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl. During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Michigan fan’s shocking serial killer shirt

The Michigan Wolverines were the No. 2 team in the country entering the 2022 Fiesta Bowl against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs, but the blood rivalry with the Ohio State Buckeyes is still on the mind of at least one fan in blue. During Michigan’s disastrous first half, in which the Wolverines trailed 21-3 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Michigan fan’s shocking serial killer shirt appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Five-Star Michigan Target Sets Visit To Major Competitor

Five-star athlete and top track star Nyckolas Harbor out of D.C. is expected to wait until February to announce a college decision. Harbor, who is favoring Michigan, South Carolina and LSU, is now expected to see Oregon in January:. The Ducks could make things interesting with a top 10 recruiting...
EUGENE, OR
Michigan Daily

Daily Fiesta Bowl Predictions: Michigan vs TCU in the CFP Semifinal

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Why, you ask, is the picture for this article a rhinoceros? This morning, at the Phoenix Zoo, Chutti the rhino made his prediction for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl showdown between No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed TCU. In an electric display of decision-making...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man wins $4M after buying last two instant game tickets

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County man who bought the last two Diamond 7s tickets at a Meijer store won $4 million.According to Michigan Lottery, the 42-year-old bought the tickets at the store on Pigeon Road in Bad Axe."I like playing the $20 and $30 instant tickets and I had a few of them to cash when I was at the store one day," he said. "When I got up to the counter, I saw there were only two Diamond 7s tickets left, so I purchased them both. I scratched the barcodes and had the clerk scan them right away. When one of them gave a message to file a claim, I started scratching it off at the counter with the clerk."The man, who requested to remain anonymous, said he ran out of the store when he saw the winning symbol and that he won $4 million."I was in complete shock," he said.The man recently went to Lottery headquarters and chose to receive the one lump sum of $2.5 million. He said he plans to purchase a home and save the rest."Winning is such a blessing. I still can't believe it's real," he said.  
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

Skubick with Michigan's First Gentleman. Skubick...
JACKSON, MI

