Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: Dodgers’ clubhouse wants Trevor Bauer gone
Trevor Bauer’s situation with the Los Angeles Dodgers flew under the radar last season amidst their playoff push. The success of their pitching staff in the regular season led many to forget that Bauer was suspended for a rather lengthy period of time. Recently, though, Bauer’s sentence has been reduced, opening the door for a return to the team. However, it seems like the Dodgers aren’t inclined on bringing back Trevor Bauer for next season, per Jon Heyman.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Dodgers: 3 Remaining Free Agents Could Find a Home With LA
46 of the 50 2022 Top Free Agents have found a home in the MLB. So then who's left for Los Angeles to choose from?
Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams
Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees Invite Ex-Rangers Left Fielder to Spring Training
The Yankees have added another left-handed bat to compete for playing time in the outfield this spring. Former Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun has agreed to a non-roster contract with New York, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, a chance for Calhoun to make an impression and turn his career around.
Yardbarker
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Reliever To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees appear to be sick of the Boston Red Sox poaching their bullpen over the years -- Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Franklin German and Kaleb Ort to name a few -- and are striking back. The Yankees reportedly are acquiring member of the Red Sox's 2022 bullpen,...
Dodgers Make All-Star Signing Official, Cut RHP from 40 Man Roster
Another low-risk contract made official by the Dodgers
Yardbarker
Will the Yankees Regret Trading Lucas Luetge?
Two years ago, when Lucas Luetge showed up to Yankees camp as a non-roster invitee, the lefty was fighting to keep his MLB career alive. This week, after two full seasons in New York's bullpen, Luetge was traded for two minor league players, including one top-30 prospect. That's a pretty...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have one exciting catcher prospect gearing up to make his MLB debut in 2023
The New York Yankees have a strong roster across-the-board heading into 2023. However, there are questions regarding the catcher position, despite striking gold with Jose Treviño last year before the season began. General manager Brian Cashman acquire Treviño from the Texas Rangers, adding an elite defensive catcher to the mix.
Longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria signs with Dbacks
The SF Giants likely expected to lose longtime third baseman Evan Longoria. Now, he'll be staying in the division with the Dbacks.
Yardbarker
Yankees Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Former Prospect to Minor League Deal
The Yankees added to their outfield depth on Saturday, bringing a familiar face back to the organization. New York signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a minor league deal, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the MiLB transactions page. McKinney, 28, is entering his sixth MLB season in 2023, coming...
Angels Rumors: Halos Broadcaster Predicts LA Signs Another Starting Pitcher
They have to keep up with their division's loaded starting rotations.
NBC Sports
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
Dodgers Schedule: 2023 Spring Training Tickets Go On Sale Next Week
Spring Training tickets can be purchased for Dodger fans eager to watch L.A. kickoff the season.
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Will Smith
We’ve reached the end of the line in our 2022 Dodgers season reviews. Completing the anchor leg of this relay is Will Smith, whose role in a prolific offense has grown each year. In all, 111 of Smith’s 130 starts last season came either at cleanup or batting third...
Angels News: Former MLB Pitcher Thinks Halos are Making All the Right Moves
He's been very impressed with their offseason thus far.
Blue Jays, Julian Fernandez Agree To Minor League Deal
The Blue Jays are signing reliever Julian Fernández to a minor league contract, reports Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet (Twitter link). He’ll add some hard-throwing bullpen depth to the upper minors. Fernández has over two years of major league service, but virtually all of that was spent on the...
Diamondbacks Projected Opening Day Positional Lineup
Suddenly things look mostly set for Torey Lovullo's position players.
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves Projected To Earn Big Raise As 2023 Free Agent
Los Angeles Lakers reserve shooting guard Austin Reaves looks to be in for quite the payday this summer. Appearing on the Late Night Lake Show podcast last week, The Athletic's Jovan Buha revealed that Reaves could be in line to earn more than another beloved recent undrafted Lakers find, Alex Caruso, earned in his free agency.
