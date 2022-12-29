ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Viral Greta Thunberg tweet slamming Andrew Tate quickly gains 2 million likes

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TVBG_0jxG6FRx00

In less than a day, over 2 million people have liked a post from climate activist Greta Thunberg which mocked controversial influencer Andrew Tate for bragging about the emissions from his extensive luxury car collection.

On Tuesday, Mr Tate, a former kickboxer and influencer who has been banned from numerous social media services for violent and misogynistic rhetoric, tagged Ms Thunberg in a Twitter post , asking for her email address so he could “send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions”.

The tweet also featured Mr Tate filling up a gas-guzzling Bugatti supercar at the pump.

The following day, the climate activist responded with a tweet of her own, replying, “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldi***energy@getalife.com .”

The exchange quickly went viral and inspired a number of trending topics as well as amused commentary on the site.

“I had literally never heard of Andrew Tate until he was murdered by Greta Thunberg this morning,” writer Charlotte Clymer wrote on Twitter.

“Lol okay so now that Greta Thunberg has officially defeated that weirdo Andrew Tate, can we please leave his ashy unwashed remains in 2022,” added comedian London Hughes. “You lot gave him waaaay too much energy this year, I hate that I even had to learn who he was! Dude looks like an expensive sexist pencil.”

“Andrew Tate, the Shaikh of millions of angry and insecure men, got dismantled by a teenage girl,” writer Wajahat Ali said . “Christmas came late but right somehow right on time.”

Mr Tate, a former Big Brother contestant, filmed a response video after the activist’s tweet, telling Ms Thunberg, a Nobel Prize nominee and TIME person of the year, to “get a life”.

In the video, Mr Tate smokes a cigar in a robe, holds a pizza box and makes an insulting remark about Ms Thunberg’s gender identity.

“She doesn’t realise she’s been programmed,” he says in the clip. “She doesn’t realise she’s a slave of the Matrix.”

He also calls climate activism an attempt to “tax you into poverty to stop the sun from being hot.

Mr Tate, who has a large male following, has been a subject of controversy before for his regressive views about women, including his thoughts that “women can’t drive”, that 18-year-old women are “more attractive than 25-year-olds because they’ve been through less d***” and that women should “shut the f*** up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee” .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Andrew Tate posts bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg: ‘I’m not actually mad’

Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg on Twitter.His two-minute video came 10 hours after the teenage climate activist invited him to “enlighten” her on the emissions from his car collection by emailing “smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.In his response, Tate claimed that Thunberg was referring to herself with the viral tweet.“Greta’s email address is ‘I have small d*** energy’. Why would that be her own email? Strange,” he said.“I don’t want to assume her gender, it’s 50/50, but it is what it is.”Tate then added: “I’m not actually mad at Greta.” Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kurdish community pay tribute to three people killed in shooting at cultural centre in ParisGordon Smart receives cheeky messages for his GMB presenting debutJohn Bird: Actor and comedian hailed as ‘one of the greatest satirists’ dies aged 86
The Independent

‘Snitched on himself’: KSI mocks Andrew Tate’s arrest after Greta Thunberg video

KSI has expressed his amusement shortly Andrew Tate’s arrest, which followed a mocking video response to climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. Earlier this week (Wednesday 28 December), 19-year-old Thunberg was widely praised for wittily shutting down Tate on Twitter, who’d tried to engage her in a debate about his cars. In an attempt to hit back at Thunberg, the controversial online figure posted a video of himself later that day in which he smoked a cigar, as a pizza box rested on a table in front of him. Less than 24 hours later, news broke that Tate and his brother...
The Independent

'Has he been charged?': Tucker Carlson defends Andrew Tate in resurfaced clip

A clip of Fox News' Tucker Carlson defending Andrew Tate has resurfaced, just hours after he was arrested in Romania in connection with human trafficking. "They're telling us he's a criminal. Okay: has he been charged? Who are the victims?", Carlson says in the clip of the controversial star in August of this year.It stemmed from Andrew Tate's original social media ban back in August for hate and misogyny, leading the right-wing news host to dub him the "most-censored" man in the world.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Elle

Greta Thunberg Responds To Andrew Tate Arrest With Cheeky Pizza Recycling Dig

Greta Thunberg On Silly Dancing, Fast Fashion And The Meaning Of Hope Greta Thunberg On Silly Dancing, Fast Fashion And The Meaning Of Hope. Climate activist Greta Thunberg has reacted to the news that controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania following their public ‘feud’ on Twitter.
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Launches a Manhunt After Alarming Incident

Elon Musk is arguably the celebrity of the year. His fame and influence have spread throughout the U.S. and the world. Even as he's lost his crown as the world's richest man, he's become a central topic of conversation by building leading companies and speaking out on almost all subjects.
OK! Magazine

Paula Abdul Called Out By Fans For Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: 'Who Is This?'

Paula Abdul's fans are calling her out. The tables turned on the former American Idol judge, 60, after followers critiqued her use of photoshop in snaps from Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas bash.“@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party ✨🎉,” she captioned the Friday, December 24, update. “Merry Christmas!🎄🎅🏼 I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer♥️ XoP."STRAIGHT UP: PLASTIC SURGEONS DISH ON HOW PAULA ABDUL 'MAINTAINS HER YOUTHFUL' LOOKThe pictures gave a glimpse into the bash, Abdul posing with celebs like Heidi Klum,...
Popculture

Why Joy Behar Was Fired by 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar enjoyed her own daytime television space long before The View as co-host in 1997 at the show's inception. During the recent Nov. 25 episode of the ABC reality series, Behar revealed that she worked as a receptionist at Good Morning America before transitioning to being in front of the camera. "First of all, I'd like to say that when I was fired from 'Good Morning America' years ago," the 80 year old blurted out. "I was the worst receptionist they've ever had!" she insisted, prompting co-host Sara Haines to vouch for the "true story. So I was fired, and they took me to Chippendales as my goodbye present. Welcome to Chippendales" — that she participated in all that the male striptease show has to offer, including "put[ting] the money in the guys', you know, thingy. It's fabulous!"
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy