Viral Greta Thunberg tweet slamming Andrew Tate quickly gains 2 million likes

In less than a day, over 2 million people have liked a post from climate activist Greta Thunberg which mocked controversial influencer Andrew Tate for bragging about the emissions from his extensive luxury car collection.

On Tuesday, Mr Tate, a former kickboxer and influencer who has been banned from numerous social media services for violent and misogynistic rhetoric, tagged Ms Thunberg in a Twitter post , asking for her email address so he could “send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions”.

The tweet also featured Mr Tate filling up a gas-guzzling Bugatti supercar at the pump.

The following day, the climate activist responded with a tweet of her own, replying, “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldi***energy@getalife.com .”

The exchange quickly went viral and inspired a number of trending topics as well as amused commentary on the site.

“I had literally never heard of Andrew Tate until he was murdered by Greta Thunberg this morning,” writer Charlotte Clymer wrote on Twitter.

“Lol okay so now that Greta Thunberg has officially defeated that weirdo Andrew Tate, can we please leave his ashy unwashed remains in 2022,” added comedian London Hughes. “You lot gave him waaaay too much energy this year, I hate that I even had to learn who he was! Dude looks like an expensive sexist pencil.”

“Andrew Tate, the Shaikh of millions of angry and insecure men, got dismantled by a teenage girl,” writer Wajahat Ali said . “Christmas came late but right somehow right on time.”

Mr Tate, a former Big Brother contestant, filmed a response video after the activist’s tweet, telling Ms Thunberg, a Nobel Prize nominee and TIME person of the year, to “get a life”.

In the video, Mr Tate smokes a cigar in a robe, holds a pizza box and makes an insulting remark about Ms Thunberg’s gender identity.

“She doesn’t realise she’s been programmed,” he says in the clip. “She doesn’t realise she’s a slave of the Matrix.”

He also calls climate activism an attempt to “tax you into poverty to stop the sun from being hot.

Mr Tate, who has a large male following, has been a subject of controversy before for his regressive views about women, including his thoughts that “women can’t drive”, that 18-year-old women are “more attractive than 25-year-olds because they’ve been through less d***” and that women should “shut the f*** up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee” .