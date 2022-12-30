ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Trump news today: Tax returns made public after Jan 6 panel releases key transcripts – live

By Oliver O'Connell
 5 days ago

Donald Trump ’s tax returns have been released to the public, placing the former president’s finances and business practices firmly under the spotlight at a time when he is also facing calls to be criminally charged in connection to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release the documents last week, as it revealed that Mr Trump’s taxes were only audited once during the four years that he was in office – despite annual audits being mandatory.

The release of the tax returns comes after the January 6 House select committee investigating Mr Trump’s role in the Capitol riot released another batch of interview transcripts on Thursday.

Included in the latest release were some big names from Trumpworld, including Donald Trump Jr , Kimberly Guilfoyle , and Stephen Miller .

There are also White House insiders that turned against Mr Trump including Stephanie Grisham and Alyssa Farah Griffin, as well as other key figures including Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser .

Among the revelations, Ms Griffin testified that Jared Kushner personally ordered the Biden administration to be excluded from Covid-19 planning in the wake of the 2020 election.

Comments / 88

Lorrie Ericson
6d ago

If something doesn't come from all the overwhelming evidence, we need to have straight forward answers of why🤔Many questions, little answers.....

Reply(1)
7
glovk
5d ago

Where are all of the Biden’s tax returns? And Obama’s? Clinton’s? And how about the Congress and their stock trading deals behind the scenes?? This is so one sided and corrupt … God help us all!

Reply(2)
5
Trek fiftytwo
6d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣JRs. NEXT FOR HAVING A BAD YEAR!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣LOCK JR. UP!! 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
33
