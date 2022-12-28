Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Opinion: Why Kevin McCarthy won't condemn George Santos
Through all the twists and turns of the George Santos saga, one thing has remained constant: GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy has not condemned the congressman-elect from New York, writes Dean Obeidallah.
How Josh Shapiro rode his record as Pennsylvania attorney general to the governor's mansion
Josh Shapiro had a massive spending advantage and a weak Republican opponent, but the incoming Pennsylvania governor thinks Democrats should still take note of how he made voters see his fight-for-the-little-guy speeches as more than just talk -- and racked up the party's biggest margin in any swing-state race of 2022.
Comments / 0