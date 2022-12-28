Read full article on original website
lite987whop.com
Todd Fiscal Court bids farewell to outgoing magistrates at final 2022 meeting
In its final meeting of 2022, Todd Fiscal Court on Thursday morning approved final reading of a solar farm ordinance and said farewell to a longtime magistrate. Brent Spurlin has served District 4 of Todd County for 20 years and said it’s been an honor every step of the way, and he thanks the people of Todd County for their support and their spirit.
lite987whop.com
County elected officials, officers sworn in
It was a full day of swearing-in ceremonies Thursday afternoon, as county elected officials and their staff swore their oaths of office in front of a judge. It all kicked off with newly elected Family Court Judge Katherine Hicks Demps, who had a special ceremony in which she was given her official judge’s robes. She was sworn in front of all her fellow judges, including some retired judges, and she says she’s eager to hit the ground running and bring both compassion and fairness to the families of Christian County.
lite987whop.com
Mayor of Hopkinsville, City Council take oath of office
Hopkinsville City Council and the new Mayor of Hopkinsville were sworn-in Thursday evening. JR Knight steps into the role of mayor, stepping into the position held by outgoing Mayor Wendell Lynch—and just in time, as the first city council meeting of the new year is coming up next week. He and councilmembers were sworn-in by Judge Andrew Self.
Sumner Sheriff's Office Announces Hiring Plans for 2023
Testing for positions in the Sheriff's Office will begin in early January. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office has announced plans to hire for entry level positions in early 2023. The first step in the application process is completing the testing for the desired position.
WBKO
Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic has filed for bankruptcy citing a medical malpractice verdict of $21.3 million as the reasoning. The clinic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Court documents indicate that the clinic has...
clarksvillenow.com
HOLIDAY CLOSURES: City offices to close Jan. 2 for New Years
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. Clarksville Transit. Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed Monday, but bus operations...
clarksvillenow.com
423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
wkdzradio.com
Victims Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday evening. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
lite987whop.com
Todd Co. Water District says water conservation efforts a success
The Todd County Water District says water usage and consumption can resume as normal. In a news release, officials thanked all of their customers for their efforts to conserve water during a time of extremely high demand across the area. Combined efforts resulted in stabilized water consumption back into normal amounts.
lite987whop.com
Jeffrey “Jeff” Vernon Lowe
(Age 57, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
lite987whop.com
Man seriously injured in Canton Pike crash
A man was critically injured in a head on collision on Canton Pike Thursday night in Christian County. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Canton and Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient had to be extricated and was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center with leg, back and neck injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove woman was charged with trafficking drugs during a burglary investigation on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they were in the area looking for 36-year-old Kimberley Schonlank in connection to a burglary. She was reportedly found to be in possession of several...
lite987whop.com
Barbara Choate
(Age 86, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Sunday January 1st at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Cheatham County man loses $20K after falling victim to a scam
A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 after he fell victim to a relentless scammer.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
lite987whop.com
Jewell Belvert “J.B.” Powell
(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday December 31st at 11am at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Melissa “Missy” Barrera
(Age 54, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday December 31st at 1pm at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
lite987whop.com
Bess Barnes Caudle
(Age 102, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Monday January 2nd at 2pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
