||| FROM SAN JUAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT |||. Orcas Island Deputies responded to a disturbance call on the 100 block of Discovery Way. All parties were contacted and interviewed. It was later determined no crime had been committed and an incident report was authored. 22-008984 DUI 21:10:30 12/21/22. An...

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO