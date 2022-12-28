Read full article on original website
Taste of Country
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Noisecreep
Watch Skid Row Vocalist Erik Grönwall’s Wildly Energetic Cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘You’re Crazy’
Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall is no stranger to recording impressive covers, having previously tackled gems such as Pantera’s “Shattered,” Van Halen’s “Dreams” and even Sia’s “Chandelier.” However, he may’ve just topped himself with this electrifying rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “You’re Crazy.”
Noisecreep
Anthrax’s Scott Ian Names the Most Underrated Rhythm Guitarist in Metal
Who is the most underrated rhythm guitarist in heavy metal? It's just about unanimous that the best in this category is James Hetfield, but is it possible that Metallica also boasts the most underrated player in Kirk Hammett? That's what Anthrax's Scott Ian tells Revolver. Ian discusses several of his...
GoldDerby
‘America’s Got Talent All-Stars’ preview: Bello Sisters proudly perform in front of the AGT audience again
The world’s greatest variety show returns to television Monday night with the premiere of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in an eight-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” One of the returning acts is acrobatic trio Bello Sisters. Watch an early release of their newest performance on the official AGT YouTube channel. In the clip they speak to Heidi Klum about the unfortunate timing of the pandemic and how it impacted their experience on the show. On season...
Noisecreep
Richie Faulkner Names the Judas Priest Song He Most Enjoys Playing Live
Richie Faulkner has now enjoyed over a decade of playing Judas Priest music, taking over guitar duties in 2011 after K.K. Downing stepped away from the band, and over that time he's had the chance to play many of the classics that drew his admiration before he even joined the group. So during a chat with Houston's Eagle + Rock Rage Radio host Harley Roxx, the guitarist shared which of the band's songs has become his favorite to play live.
Bob Dylan Reveals He’s Seen Metallica Twice + 5 Other Revelations From Rare New Interview
In a rare public interview, Bob Dylan opened up about his latest endeavor, a book entitled The Philosophy of Modern Song. In the conversation with Jeff Slate for The Wall Street Journal, he also revealed some fun—and sometimes, surprising—facts about his musical tastes. You can read the full transcript of the Q&A here.
Noisecreep
Hair Metal Musicians Reacting to Grunge
Watch as members of Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and other "hair metal" bands give their opinions about the genre that killed their momentum -- grunge. Warrant singer Jani Lane was one of the first hair metal artists to see the writing on the wall. While visiting Columbia Records during Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” heyday, Lane rejoiced as their record label had the artwork for Cherry Pie hanging proudly in their office. Two years later, while meeting with the label for Dog Eat Dog, Lane noticed that Warrant no longer took up that space, and the art for Alice in Chains’ Dirt was now up on that wall. “I was like, hmmmm,” Lane recalled. “I think we’ve slipped down the priority ladder.”
Listen to Lars Ulrich’s Isolated Drum Tracks From Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’
Metallica's "Lux Æterna," the band's new single released Nov. 28, is still being discussed by metal fans. One point of discussion — and a topic that will be unsurprising to longtime Metallica listeners — is the drum performance on the song from Metallica's Lars Ulrich. Now, you...
Sebastian Bach Reveals What He Misses Most About the Late ’80s Music Industry
Former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach recently sat down with My 3 Questions To podcast host Jonathan Montenegro to chat about what he misses most about the music industry in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Unsurprisingly, he gave a very candid response: “I would say what I miss most . . . is the music industry. There really isn’t one anymore. It’s more based on social media.”
Noisecreep
Pantera’s Rex Brown + Charlie Benante Pay Tribute to Dimebag Darrell on 18th Anniversary of His Death
Pantera bassist Rex Brown and drummer Charlie Benante have shared tributes to Dimebag Darrell on the 18th anniversary of his death. The guitarist was shot and killed onstage while performing with Damageplan in Columbus, Ohio. Brown had played in Pantera with Darrell from the moment he joined in 1982 until...
Noisecreep
Rock + Metal Songs That Went Viral on TikTok in 2022
Is TikTok the future of the music industry? Maybe so, as a handful of songs went viral and landed on charts they'd never touched before thanks to the video platform, which is the 6th most popular social media app in the world based on monthly average users [via DemandSage]. All...
Watch Mike Patton Try to Destroy a Drone During Mr. Bungle’s Knotfest Chile Set
Mike Patton taunted and then tried to smash a flying drone while performing onstage with Mr. Bungle at Knotfest Chile last weekend. That's what a fan-captured video shows. It looked to be a bit of music festival fun from Patton, the influential rocker who is also the singer of Faith No More. Mr. Bungle, Patton's experimental rock band who revived their early thrash metal persona in 2020 with The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, played the South American Knotfest stop alongside Bring Me The Horizon, Sepultura and more.
Noisecreep
Watch Municipal Waste Drummer’s Mom Stage Dive at Their Show
What mothers won't do for their sons! There have been a fair share of parental figures who've turned up at their kids shows over the years, often introducing the band, but supreme metal props go out to the mother of Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte who took things to a new level by stage diving mid-song during a recent performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Noisecreep
Watch Fan Breathe Fire in the Pit During Pantera’s Knotfest Chile Set
During Pantera's Knotfest Chile set, one fan breathed fire in the put as the band played the Vulgar Display of Power favorite "This Love," sending flames sky-high in a dangerous but cool stunt. We've all heard the general rules of the mosh put before, right? If someone falls down you...
Noisecreep
Robert Trujillo Was Still Learning Song Arrangement During Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Video Shoot
In a behind-the-scenes video documenting the shoot for Metallica's "Lux Æterna," bassist Robert Trujillo seems to be still learning the song. In "Metallica: Lux Æterna (Behind the Video,)" the keeper of Metallica's low end says (referring to the song playback), "It tricked me." The making-of-type video begins with...
Noisecreep
Sabaton Singer Joakim Broden Explains How Bands Are Losing Money on Sold Out Shows
The touring/live music situation isn't all that great right now. At the same time that fans are paying record prices for concert tickets, countless bands are also losing money on the road and Sabaton singer Joakim Broden explains how and why this is happening, despite sold out shows. Recently, underground...
Noisecreep
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Shares Gleeful Photo + Story of Meeting Rob Halford, Fans React
It’s always heartwarming when venerated musicians get to meet the legends who inspired them, especially when said legends are unexpectedly friendly and supportive. That’s precisely what happened to Trivium guitarist/vocalist Matt Heafy this past Friday (Dec. 9), when he was greeted backstage by indelible Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.
Noisecreep
Rex Brown Issues Statement, Will Miss Remaining 2022 Pantera Shows While Recovering From COVID
Pantera have issued an update following Rex Brown's absence from the lineup at their Knotfest Chile set on Dec. 11 where two fill-ins were tapped instead. Brown confirms he has contracted COVID-19 and will miss the band's remaining 2022 shows before rejoining them in the new year. "Thanks to all...
Noisecreep
Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth Posts Photo With Ed Sheeran – Is This Collab Finally Happening?
We might be one step closer to the long-awaited (and in the eyes of some fans, the long-feared) collaboration between Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth and pop powerhouse Ed Sheeran now that the black metal icon has shared a photo from their lunch together after "having just done something fun."
And the Members of New Deathcore Vocalist Supergroup The Big Six Are…
Members of six deathcore bands have formed a new supergroup dubbed The Big Six and they've revealed their lineup in tandem with the announcement that their debut EP will be released next year. Supergroups, of course, are nothing new, but the concept has taken on a more significant meaning in...
Noisecreep
