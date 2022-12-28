ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinleyville, CA

Washington Examiner

'Criminal justice reform' kills another police officer in California

“Criminal justice reform” in California means letting criminals out on the street regardless of state law and regardless of how dangerous they are. As anyone could guess, it has lethal consequences. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thursday. He was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
wrtv.com

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer

A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says

(KTXL) - The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.  Records show Wesley Brownlee, 43, originally faced three murder charges for the deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz and Lawrence Lopez.  An amended complaint filed by […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Wild Police Chase Through the North County Today; One Person in Custody

The suspect in yesterday’s double homicide, Russell Albers, was the driver of the truck and has been booked into the county correctional facility. See post here. We’re not yet 100 percent certain about what it’s all about, but there was a crazy police chase on Highway 101 north from McKinleyville to somewhere near Big Lagoon this afternoon.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
capradio.org

Burglars in California missed their target: a medical marijuana shop

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The burglars did break in, but not where they had planned. Security cameras show they accidently targeted the cloth diaper cleaning business, which was next door to the medical marijuana shop. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A group...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kauainownews.com

Search ends for California man who went missing while swimming Christmas Day at ‘Anini Beach

The multi-agency search for a California man who went missing on Christmas Day while swimming in waters off Kaua‘i has ended. The Kaua‘i Police Department reported the search for 56-year-old Prakash Shroff was suspended Wednesday afternoon after a four-day effort by land, air and sea to find him. Shroff is being reported as Kaua‘i’s 12 drowning in 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

California Lawmakers Introduce Latest Bill to Combat Retail Crime

After years of persistent smash-and-grab thefts plaguing retailers, some California lawmakers are aiming to further protect businesses in their state through new legislation. California’s 66th District Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi introduced a new bill earlier this month that will amend the state’s current Proposition 47 law, which was approved by electors on Nov. 4, 2014. Currently, Proposition 47 requires shoplifting, defined as “entering a commercial establishment with the intent to commit larceny” if the value of the property taken is under $950, to be punished as a misdemeanor. Under existing law, entering a commercial establishment with the intent to take property over $950...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

California Plastic Bags

FILE-This Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo conveyors carry mixed plastic into a device that will shred recycle them at a plastics recycling plant in Vernon, Calif. California in 2014 enacted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But in 2022, state Attorney General Rob Bonta says consumers who think they're helping the environment with reusable plastic bags had better think again. He says manufacturers can't back up their claim that the thicker, more durable bags are recyclable in California. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
CALIFORNIA STATE

