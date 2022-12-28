Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Washington Examiner
'Criminal justice reform' kills another police officer in California
“Criminal justice reform” in California means letting criminals out on the street regardless of state law and regardless of how dangerous they are. As anyone could guess, it has lethal consequences. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thursday. He was...
wrtv.com
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
kymkemp.com
Russell Albers Booked on Two Counts of Homicide, Two Counts of Attempted Homicide, and One Count of Child Endangerment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, at about 1:46pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of...
Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says
(KTXL) - The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said. Records show Wesley Brownlee, 43, originally faced three murder charges for the deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz and Lawrence Lopez. An amended complaint filed by […]
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
KCRA.com
Ukrainian mother in the Sacramento area still adjusting to life in United States
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Since the war in Ukraine began,thousands of Ukrainians have come to the United States seeking safety. Many of them have settled in Northern California. Orangevale's Kateryna Pryoh is among them. Pyroh lived in Dnipro, a city about the size of San Francisco. The 26-year-old was raising...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers asking for the public’s help locating five people
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 5 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Timothy DENTON: 60-year-old White male, born February 20, 1962. He is 6’ 02” tall and weighs 260 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Denton also has prior arrests for Assault by force, Embezzlement, Threats, and Corporal injury.
goldcountrymedia.com
Grass Valley felon arrested with firearms, imitation badges in North Auburn
A Grass Valley man was arrested Dec. 15 following a traffic stop in North Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 3:09 a.m. on Highway 49 at Dry Creek Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of the driver’s person revealed two grams of cocaine and $2,640 in cash.
kymkemp.com
‘Help us…Help us…My mom’s dying’: Neighbor Describes Shooting That Left a 4-Year-Old an Orphan
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department still seeks Russell Albers in connection with yesterday’s early morning shooting deaths of a four-year-old girl’s parents on Crane Street in Eureka as well as sending two other women to the hospital after shooting them–one of the surviving victims was a former domestic partner of the suspect.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wild Police Chase Through the North County Today; One Person in Custody
The suspect in yesterday’s double homicide, Russell Albers, was the driver of the truck and has been booked into the county correctional facility. See post here. We’re not yet 100 percent certain about what it’s all about, but there was a crazy police chase on Highway 101 north from McKinleyville to somewhere near Big Lagoon this afternoon.
capradio.org
Burglars in California missed their target: a medical marijuana shop
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The burglars did break in, but not where they had planned. Security cameras show they accidently targeted the cloth diaper cleaning business, which was next door to the medical marijuana shop. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A group...
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:29 p.m.: Videos] Law Enforcement in Pursuit of a Suspect’s Vehicle at Speeds of 100 MPH
About 1:50 p.m., law enforcement began pursuit of a vehicle with a high target suspect. The pursuit has ranged up to 100 mph on Hwy 101 and on sideroads in north Arcata and in McKinleyville. At approximately 2:15 p.m., the suspect drove over a possible spike strip near Crannell Crennel.
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
kauainownews.com
Search ends for California man who went missing while swimming Christmas Day at ‘Anini Beach
The multi-agency search for a California man who went missing on Christmas Day while swimming in waters off Kaua‘i has ended. The Kaua‘i Police Department reported the search for 56-year-old Prakash Shroff was suspended Wednesday afternoon after a four-day effort by land, air and sea to find him. Shroff is being reported as Kaua‘i’s 12 drowning in 2022.
California Lawmakers Introduce Latest Bill to Combat Retail Crime
After years of persistent smash-and-grab thefts plaguing retailers, some California lawmakers are aiming to further protect businesses in their state through new legislation. California’s 66th District Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi introduced a new bill earlier this month that will amend the state’s current Proposition 47 law, which was approved by electors on Nov. 4, 2014. Currently, Proposition 47 requires shoplifting, defined as “entering a commercial establishment with the intent to commit larceny” if the value of the property taken is under $950, to be punished as a misdemeanor. Under existing law, entering a commercial establishment with the intent to take property over $950...
oc-breeze.com
California Highway Patrol wants drivers to know about new traffic laws taking effect on January 1
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect January 1, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Sideshow Definition and Penalties (Assembly...
California Highway Patrol highlights new traffic laws taking effect in 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the new year approaches, the California Highway Patrol has compiled a list of new laws which were passed during the legislative season and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a release from the department. The following laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023: Public Employment: Peace officers: Citizenship […]
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Man Trapped Overnight by Tree That Fell on His Vehicle Required the Coordinated Effort of Dozens of People and Multiple Agencies
At least six agencies and dozens of emergency personnel worked for hours to free a man trapped overnight after a large tree fell on the SUV he was sleeping in at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County late Monday, December 26. According to...
kalkinemedia.com
California Plastic Bags
FILE-This Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo conveyors carry mixed plastic into a device that will shred recycle them at a plastics recycling plant in Vernon, Calif. California in 2014 enacted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But in 2022, state Attorney General Rob Bonta says consumers who think they're helping the environment with reusable plastic bags had better think again. He says manufacturers can't back up their claim that the thicker, more durable bags are recyclable in California. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Comments / 0