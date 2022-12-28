Read full article on original website
Related
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
'I thought I would die on that boat': Mother recalls the horror of month adrift at sea
What was supposed to be a 7-day journey to Indonesia turned into a month-long ordeal at sea for around 200 Rohingya refugees, forced to live on only rainwater and just three days' worth of food.
CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen US companies
Parts made by more than a dozen US and Western companies were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN.
She watched a baby girl die after drinking salt water as she was stranded at sea for a month
CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks to a Rohingya refugee who made the treacherous journey to flee the overcrowded refugee camps in southern Bangladesh.
Videos show both sides of US-China aerial encounter -- and highlight the risks involved
The interception of a United States Air Force reconnaissance jet by a Chinese fighter over the South China Sea last month should be seen as a potential warning of how easily, and quickly things can go terribly wrong -- raising the risk of a deadly military confrontation between the two powers, analysts say.
China undercounting COVID-19 cases and deaths, WHO says: 'We still do not have complete data'
China is underrepresenting the extent of the COVID-19 surge that is ripping through the country, a World Health Organization official said on Wednesday.
10 of the best new luxury hotels opening in Asia in 2023
From a remote luxury lodge in the Himalayas to urban sanctuaries sporting ambitious designs, we've rounded up 10 hotels and resorts scheduled to open in 2023.
Israel's rightward shift leaves its new Arab allies in an awkward spot
The public embrace of figures that are hated in the Arab world -- and are divisive within Israel itself -- is a rare gesture on the part of Arab states that have normalized relations with Israel.
Australia's top health adviser urged government against restrictions on travelers from China
Australia's top medical officer advised the government against imposing any restrictions on travelers coming from China, a day before the health minister announced new testing requirements, internal documents show.
Video shows moment of explosion at Russian ammo depot
Ukraine's military has shared a video it says shows the destruction of a Russian ammunition warehouse in Svatove, a strategic hub in the eastern Luhansk region.
Man accused of attacking NYPD officers with machete wanted 'to kill people and carry out jihad,' prosecutors say
Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old accused of attacking New York Police Department officers with a machete on New Year's Eve, traveled to the city "in order to kill people and carry out jihad," prosecutors say.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0