Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
Russian Official Demands Germany, France Pay Ukraine Region Putin Annexed
State Speaker Volodin said Germany and France should compensate Donbas residents "for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage."
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton breaks down the potential Russian strategy in regards to the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine.
U.S. Weapons Causing 'Heavy' Russian Losses Amid Artillery Duels: Commander
"You can't beat a well-resourced enemy like that with bare hands," Roman Kostenko told Newsweek from close to the front lines.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
‘We have a common enemy’: Georgian soldier says Ukraine’s fight against Russia is his country’s, too
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Georgian Vadim Chkhetiani lies in a hospital bed in Ukraine, recovering from a serious wound suffered there in September while fighting with his countrymen, other foreigners, and Ukrainians against invading Russian forces. “There is this...
Hungry Russians Heartbroken As Domino's Pizza Set To Close Down Stores Over Putin's War In Ukraine
Domino’s Pizza is now the latest fast-food restaurant to close down its stores in Russia as a result of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come months after McDonald’s became the first fast-food restaurant to close its stores across the country in May, Domino’s Pizza’s master franchisee – DP Eurasia – has recently been forced to “evaluate its presence” as a result of heavy sanctions placed upon the nation by Western powers.According to Daily Star, Domino’s is one of the few remaining Western fast-food chains to remain in Russia since Putin first invaded...
Russian troops ‘booby trapping’ bodies of dead soliders and children’s toys, Ukraine claims
Russian troops have been accused of booby-trapping the dead bodies of soldiers killed fighting in the war in Ukraine.Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, claimed bombs had also been planted in mass graves, children’s toys, backpacks, schools, hospitals and apartments.He said this was only “a partial list of Russia’s violations” of the United Nation’s rules of engagement in armed conflicts and war.Booby traps are illegal under international law and Protocol II of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons specifically states that they must not be attached to “sick, wounded or dead persons.”A breach of this convention could be considered a...
Ukraine turning the tables on Russia, close to using 'strike drones' to counter attacks: Live updates
Ukrainian officials have made veiled references to using their own drones in attacks on Russian military bases in recent weeks. Live updates.
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Xi tells Putin that road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be smooth
BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zaporizhzhia engineer accused of collaborating; 40% of Ukraine’s electricity grid still damaged
Nuclear plant engineer accused of aiding Russia; Russian attacks leave large part of energy system damaged, says supplier
Russia Searching for Soldiers Who Are Abandoning War 'En Masse': Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian guards are looking for more than 200 deserters in one region alone.
Strikes deep inside Russia highlight Ukraine’s tactical ingenuity
Explosions at Russian airbases are latest example of Kyiv’s continuing capacity to surprise
Live: Putin says 'an agreement will have to be reached' for Ukraine conflict to end
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that ultimately an agreement would need to be struck to end fighting in Ukraine, nearly ten months after the Kremlin launched its "special military operation" there. French energy group TotalEnergies said earlier that it was withdrawing its representatives from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek and taking a $3.7 billion hit in the wake of sanctions against Moscow. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Ship Insurers to Cancel War Cover for Russia, Ukraine from January 1
LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Ship insurers said they are cancelling war risk cover across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, following an exit from the region by reinsurers in the face of steep losses. Reinsurers, who insure the insurers, typically renew their 12-month contracts with insurance clients on Jan. 1,...
Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday.
Ukraine security chief says Kyiv is 'halfway to victory' with the worst yet to come
A top Ukrainian security official said Wednesday that he believes the war against Russia is 'halfway' over but warned the worst has yet to come.
