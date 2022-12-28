ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
americanmilitarynews.com

‘We have a common enemy’: Georgian soldier says Ukraine’s fight against Russia is his country’s, too

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Georgian Vadim Chkhetiani lies in a hospital bed in Ukraine, recovering from a serious wound suffered there in September while fighting with his countrymen, other foreigners, and Ukrainians against invading Russian forces. “There is this...
RadarOnline

Hungry Russians Heartbroken As Domino's Pizza Set To Close Down Stores Over Putin's War In Ukraine

Domino’s Pizza is now the latest fast-food restaurant to close down its stores in Russia as a result of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come months after McDonald’s became the first fast-food restaurant to close its stores across the country in May, Domino’s Pizza’s master franchisee – DP Eurasia – has recently been forced to “evaluate its presence” as a result of heavy sanctions placed upon the nation by Western powers.According to Daily Star, Domino’s is one of the few remaining Western fast-food chains to remain in Russia since Putin first invaded...
The Independent

Russian troops ‘booby trapping’ bodies of dead soliders and children’s toys, Ukraine claims

Russian troops have been accused of booby-trapping the dead bodies of soldiers killed fighting in the war in Ukraine.Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, claimed bombs had also been planted in mass graves, children’s toys, backpacks, schools, hospitals and apartments.He said this was only “a partial list of Russia’s violations” of the United Nation’s rules of engagement in armed conflicts and war.Booby traps are illegal under international law and Protocol II of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons specifically states that they must not be attached to “sick, wounded or dead persons.”A breach of this convention could be considered a...
France 24

Live: Putin says 'an agreement will have to be reached' for Ukraine conflict to end

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that ultimately an agreement would need to be struck to end fighting in Ukraine, nearly ten months after the Kremlin launched its "special military operation" there. French energy group TotalEnergies said earlier that it was withdrawing its representatives from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek and taking a $3.7 billion hit in the wake of sanctions against Moscow. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
gcaptain.com

Ship Insurers to Cancel War Cover for Russia, Ukraine from January 1

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Ship insurers said they are cancelling war risk cover across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, following an exit from the region by reinsurers in the face of steep losses. Reinsurers, who insure the insurers, typically renew their 12-month contracts with insurance clients on Jan. 1,...
