FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Good News Network
Kansas City Gives Jobs to its Most Vulnerable Residents—And Housing Soon Followed
In a pilot program to address the homelessness problem in Kansas City, the state gave them part-time work which helped many of them secure the housing they desperately needed. Kansas City Missouri has seen a decrease in litter collection as the pandemic created a slowdown in court cases and community service clean-up programs.
bluevalleypost.com
❤️ Johnson Countians who inspired us in 2022
As we approach the beginning of 2023, a new year means some due reflection on the previous one. For many of us, 2022 brought on a range of obstacles. But the year also presented an opportunity for people to help and inspire people through a variety of mediums, and that’s what several Johnson Countians did.
Kansas City police commissioner Don Wagner stepping down
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners says commissioner Don Wagner is retiring from his role after five years.
Kansas City mayor offering $5k signing bonus to combat 911 dispatcher shortage: 'Dire measures are needed'
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is offering heightened incentives for residents willing to become 911 dispatchers as Missouri's largest city faces staffing shortages.
plattecountylandmark.com
Northland business has given millions to charities
Standing in a lane where cars soon would be auctioned, the beaming leaders of four local charities each took their turn accepting a $63,277.85 donation from Northland business America’s Auto Auction Kansas City. The donations of more than $250,000 brought the total donated in just nine years to over $2.1 million.
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
visitkansascityks.com
New Year's Eve in KCK
New Year's Eve is almost here and it's time to start planning your NYE celebration. If you're in Kansas City, Kansas, you're in luck because there are tons of epic parties, events, and family-friendly activities happening in KCK. Whether you're looking to turn up with your squad or keep things lowkey with your fam, there's something for everyone to enjoy on NYE in KCK. In this blog, we'll be sharing all the deets on the hottest parties and events happening in KCK, as well as some seriously fun family-friendly activities. So grab your crew and get ready to ring in 2023 in style in KCK.
Kansas City’s most popular snacks in 2022
Kansas City Price Chopper stores released a list of most sold soda, chips, frozen pizza, granola bars, and frozen treat brands in 2022.
treksplorer.com
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
Steamboat Arabia won’t move to St. Charles
A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart.
Man wanted by FBI found in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The FBI announced in a press release that Trevor Sparks was arrested Friday in the 400 block of Olive Street in Kansas City. Sparks, 33, was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on Dec. 7. Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez escaped Dec. 5 from the Cass County Jail. The post Man wanted by FBI found in Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas City, Kansas, police involved in shooting Friday morning
Kansas City, Kansas, police were involved in a shooting just after 8 a.m. Friday. No officers were injured.
Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend
Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater, died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Tuesday.
Go-kart, scooter collision critically injures 1 in Kansas City, Missouri
A collision between a go-kart and a scooter critically injured one person Thursday afternoon.
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
Mother of Cass County Jail escapee charged with assisting in escape
The mother of Trevor Sparks, who escaped from Cass County Jail earlier this month, faces charges for helping her son.
A Kansas City man accused of keeping a Black woman captive in his 'dungeonlike' basement will appear in court
Timothy Haslett Jr. was charged after a woman escaped his home. For months, police have denied rumors of a serial killer targeting Black women in town.
New KCMO police chief ready to take on challenge of her job
The 48th Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department chief in 148 years of existence is 48-year-old Stacey Graves.
Cass County Jail escapee arrested in KCMO Friday
One of two fugitives who escaped the Cass County Jail earlier this month was taken into custody Friday.
