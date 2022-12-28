ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bluevalleypost.com

❤️ Johnson Countians who inspired us in 2022

As we approach the beginning of 2023, a new year means some due reflection on the previous one. For many of us, 2022 brought on a range of obstacles. But the year also presented an opportunity for people to help and inspire people through a variety of mediums, and that’s what several Johnson Countians did.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Northland business has given millions to charities

Standing in a lane where cars soon would be auctioned, the beaming leaders of four local charities each took their turn accepting a $63,277.85 donation from Northland business America’s Auto Auction Kansas City. The donations of more than $250,000 brought the total donated in just nine years to over $2.1 million.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
visitkansascityks.com

New Year's Eve in KCK

New Year's Eve is almost here and it's time to start planning your NYE celebration. If you're in Kansas City, Kansas, you're in luck because there are tons of epic parties, events, and family-friendly activities happening in KCK. Whether you're looking to turn up with your squad or keep things lowkey with your fam, there's something for everyone to enjoy on NYE in KCK. In this blog, we'll be sharing all the deets on the hottest parties and events happening in KCK, as well as some seriously fun family-friendly activities. So grab your crew and get ready to ring in 2023 in style in KCK.
KANSAS CITY, KS
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man wanted by FBI found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The FBI announced in a press release that Trevor Sparks was arrested Friday in the 400 block of Olive Street in Kansas City. Sparks, 33, was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on Dec. 7. Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez escaped Dec. 5 from the Cass County Jail. The post Man wanted by FBI found in Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KANSAS CITY, MO

