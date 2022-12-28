Read full article on original website
Driver, 21, charged with DUII after crash injures woman
A 21-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while under the influence, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Gresham
A man was hospitalized after a reported shooting along North Main Street in Gresham just after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Gresham Police Department.
kptv.com
Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot
BLODGETT, Ore. -- A man and a woman are recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident Thursday morning that has several law enforcement agencies investigating, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Porter Road in Blodgett at about 5:15 a.m. on December...
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
Man shot dead after kicking in apartment door, Vancouver police say
A Vancouver resident shot and killed an alleged intruder who was kicking in the door of the resident’s apartment, police said. Officers responded Tuesday morning to the fatal shooting at Fisher’s Mill Apartments, 1000 S.E. 160th Ave., just before 9 a.m., according to a news release. The resident...
iheart.com
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Accused of Shoving 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks Held Without Bail
A 32-year-old woman is being held without bail after allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl off a Northeast Portland MAX station platform and onto the train tracks Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said. A male bystander quickly rescued the child, who reported a severe headache and had a...
Portland police seize 3 guns, respond to multiple shootings injuring 3
The Portland Police Bureau's Focused Intervention Team seized three guns and responded to separate shootings that left three men injured on Wednesday, the Portland Police Bureau announced.
kptv.com
‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on I- 84 in Multnomah County claims the life of a Baker City woman
BAKER CITY – (News Release from Oregon State Police) On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 2:06 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus tree crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 40, in Multnomah County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black Dodge Ram, operated by Rick...
kptv.com
$700K worth of drugs, 26 firearms confiscated from Salem home; 2 arrested
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Two Salem residents are in police custody after a multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of large amounts of drugs and guns, the Salem Police Department announced Wednesday. Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez, 45, and Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, 50, were taken into custody during a Tuesday traffic...
Detectives seize almost 60 pounds of narcotics, more than two dozen guns in Salem investigation
SALEM, Ore. — Detectives seized more than two dozen guns and nearly 60 pounds of different narcotics in Salem on Tuesday, part of a months-long investigation into drug and gun dealing and manufacturing in the area, according to the Salem Police Department. The sting started with the arrest of...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican charged in connection to multimillion-dollar store robbery
The Jamaican police have charged a man with shop breaking and larceny in connection to a robbery of clothing and other items from a store in Portland. The goods were worth more than J$8.2 million. Sashane Kennedy, 26, also known as ‘Hundred’ or ‘Six’, was charged on Tuesday. He is...
16-year-old Portland girl reported missing, believed to be in danger: Oregon Department of Human Services
A teen from Southeast Portland is missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for help in finding her.
