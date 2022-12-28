ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

kptv.com

Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
SHERWOOD, OR
KGW

Oregon man arrested for allegedly shooting mail carrier

MILWAUKIE, Ore — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Dec. 24, 2022. Police arrested a 31-year-old man accused of shooting a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie in broad daylight on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24, Milwaukie police officers responded to report of shots fired...
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot

BLODGETT, Ore. -- A man and a woman are recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident Thursday morning that has several law enforcement agencies investigating, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Porter Road in Blodgett at about 5:15 a.m. on December...
BLODGETT, OR
iheart.com

Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols

New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

$700K worth of drugs, 26 firearms confiscated from Salem home; 2 arrested

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Two Salem residents are in police custody after a multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of large amounts of drugs and guns, the Salem Police Department announced Wednesday. Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez, 45, and Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, 50, were taken into custody during a Tuesday traffic...
SALEM, OR
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican charged in connection to multimillion-dollar store robbery

The Jamaican police have charged a man with shop breaking and larceny in connection to a robbery of clothing and other items from a store in Portland. The goods were worth more than J$8.2 million. Sashane Kennedy, 26, also known as ‘Hundred’ or ‘Six’, was charged on Tuesday. He is...
PORTLAND, OR

