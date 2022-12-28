Read full article on original website
Young Red Wings spark third-period surge
DETROIT – A two-minute stretch early in the third period Saturday showed the Detroit Red Wings what they hope to be seeing for many years. They got goals from Lucas Raymond, Elmer Soderblom and Michael Rasmussen. Jonatan Berggren and Joe Veleno made plays to set up the tying and go-ahead scores.
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
As he returns to Chicago, Lightning’s Brandon Hagel has become his own man
TAMPA — There are times on the road when the autograph seekers still confuse Brandon Hagel for his Lightning linemate, Brayden Point. “Sometimes people will ask and they’ll say, ‘Hey, Brayden,’” Hagel says with a smile. “I’ve heard it plenty of times. If I hear the name clearly, ‘Brayden,’ I just kind of keep walking. But if I don’t, sometimes I’ll come over and they show me the card and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, that’s not me.’”
NHL
Stars ring in the New Year for the 30th time in franchise history
For a traditional New Year's Eve game, Dallas will face off against San Jose for the second time this season. The Stars will resume one of their most endearing traditions, playing on New Year's Eve for the 30th time. Dallas has made ringing in the New Year at American Airlines Center a party and that's expected to be the same on Saturday.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 38: Dallas Stars (22-9-6, 50 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
NHL
Mailbag #47: Ending The Year On A High Note
RALEIGH, NC. - If you're a believer in carrying positive momentum into the new year, then you're feeling great about the Carolina Hurricanes right now. Going into 2023 with a franchise record 10 consecutive wins and points in 16 straight games, the group's hard work has been paying off and their ascent up the league's standings has been spectacular.
NHL
Luke Schenn's Revival
There are many factors that go into a successful NHL team. Some of these are easily measured. Having high-scoring forwards, the goalies with the best save percentage, and shutdown defencemen. In a league with so much parity, however, it's often the factors that we can't measure that make the ultimate difference.
NHL
2023 NHL Winter Classic legacy project announced
NEW YORK/BOSTON - - As a legacy to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, and the National Hockey League (NHL) will contribute to the Martin Richard Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester's fundraising efforts to build a new, fully-inclusive and accessible Fieldhouse for the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.
NHL
Schmaltz Continues Stellar Play Alongside Keller and Boyd
Forward has 16 points in 18 games since returning to Arizona's lineup this season. Nick Schmaltz is on the hunt. The 26-year-old forward is coming off a career-best 59 points in 63 games last season, and though he missed a little time this season after sustaining an injury in the first game of the year, he picked up right where he left off upon his return.
NHL
Rino Hischier Proud Beyond Words of Son Nico | FEATURE
In an exclusive interview, Nico Hisciher's father opens up to Amanda Stein about his son's captaincy, his fierce loyalty and drive for success in New Jersey. At the far corner of the Devils practice rink, Rino Hischier stood for a stoic moment by himself watching as his son and his team took to the ice for practice. The elder Hischier has been to New Jersey many times before with Nico already in his sixth NHL season, but this time it is a little different, as he is joined by the fathers, mentors, and guests of the players his son leads.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Jets
The Oilers finish off the year with the second game of a back-to-back culminating against the Winnipeg Jets on New Year's Eve at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up 2022 with a New Year's Eve contest at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets. You can watch the game on...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
Yardbarker
Arizona Coyotes Recent Play Doesn’t Look Like a Team in a Rebuild
Wait a minute… the Arizona Coyotes are supposed to be in a rebuild, right? I thought maybe I was mistaken. No… the Coyotes recent play is showing the NHL that they are certainly a tough team to play against. They have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 games and that is third best in the entire Western Conference.
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship - Day 6
WASHINGTON - Five Habs prospects concluded 2022 on the ice at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Switzerland 4 - Slovakia 3 (OT) Twenty shots were required to determine the winner in a shootout. Before scoring in the SO, Filip Mesar set up two goals for the Slovaks, pivoting in the neutral zone and sending Servac Petrovsky on breakaway on his second tally of the game.
NHL
Situation Room Initiated Challenge: DAL @ MIN - 19:13 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned. No goal Minnesota. Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota's Frederick Gaudreau preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Samuel Walker's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Ducks Sign Goaltender Alexander to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed goaltender Gage Alexander to a three-year entry-level contract. Alexander has been assigned to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Alexander, 20 (7/2/02), went 8-5-1 with record in 15 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the...
NHL
MLB All-Star Harper takes in Golden Knights game on New Year's Eve
Las Vegas native dons Reverse Retro jersey, sees hometown team win in OT. You can take the man out of Las Vegas, but you can't take the man's ability to head back to his hometown and cheer on his favorite hockey team. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took in the...
NHL
Recap: Canes Set New Franchise Record With 10th Consecutive Win
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes set a new franchise record Friday, winning a 10th consecutive game by beating the Florida Panthers, 4-0. The Story. With Florida traveling to Raleigh after having beaten Montreal last night 7-2, it was evident in the early stages that the Canes' energy was the difference.
NHL
Flyers Sign Defenseman Ethan Samson to Entry-Level Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Samson, 19 (8/23/03), owns 24 points (9-15=24), eight power-play...
