Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline: Comedy Co-Stars, Marriage and Reconciliation
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's decades-spanning marriage is sure to go down in Hollywood history!. The comedy co-stars met on set in 1999 before tying the knot less than a year later. Stiller and Taylor went on to build a family with their two children, Ella Olivia and Quinlin Dempsey.
WHAS 11
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Relationship Timeline: From a Fateful Meeting to Marriage Bliss
There's no question about it. When it comes to Dwayne Johnson's rock solid foundation, it starts and ends with his wife, singer Lauren Hashian. The couple has lived a blissful life since they started dating in 2007. They've since welcomed two daughters -- Jasmine, 7, and Tia Giana, 4, affectionately known as his "two little tornadoes" -- and (finally!) tied the knot in August 2019. Johnson also shares 21-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, whom he was married to from 1997 to 2007. Johnson and Garcia remain on very friendly terms, so much so that they remain business partners post-split. She's a co-founder of Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, a nod to the amount of money Johnson had in his pocket when he was released from the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 1995.
WHAS 11
Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss, Teases Her Rom-Com Return
Kate Hudson isn't keeping her lips sealed. The 43-year-old actress became the latest star to sit down for Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test video series, and she wasn't shy about dishing on her on-screen kisses, revealing Liv Tyler as the stand-out smoocher. "She beats them all," Hudson said of...
WHAS 11
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
WHAS 11
Kaley Cuoco Reveals How Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode' Amid Her Pregnancy
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ready for parenthood! The 37-year-old pregnant actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share pics from her and Pelphrey's beach getaway. In one pic, Cuoco joked about Pelphrey's preparedness for parenthood. "Already in dad mode carrying a ton of s**t lol," Cuoco...
WHAS 11
Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig
It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Dog The Bounty Hunter costar David Robinson's autopsy reveals that he died from heart disease
The late Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's cause of death has been released after his wife shared the results of an autopsy. She previously denied rumors of a heart attack.
WHAS 11
Megan Fox Says She's Looking for a Girlfriend
Megan Fox is on the hunt for a girlfriend. The 36-year-old actress, who's currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's currently "seeking a girlfriend." In her post, Fox is sitting in a car, wearing a purple furry hat and cleavage-baring top. Fox's...
WHAS 11
Victoria and David Beckham: A Timeline of Their Lasting Romance
Posh and Becks! The romance between Victoria and David Beckham spans more than two decades and has produced four kids. But when they first met, she was a Spice Girl named Victoria Adams in the early stages of fame and he was a Manchester United soccer star who was rising in the ranks to later become one of the greatest midfielders in the sport.
WHAS 11
Whitney Houston: A Timeline of Her Life and Legacy
One of the most iconic performers of the 20th century, Whitney Houston’s legacy will remain as long as music can be played. With the release of the new biopic, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, fans new and old are getting a closer look at the life, career and struggles of a generational talent gone too soon.
WHAS 11
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance
If there's one whirlwind romance that has taken Hollywood by surprise, it's the relationship between Olivia Munn and John Mulaney. After news of their coupling went public in 2021, the two gave birth to their first child together later that year – and have been happy together ever since.
WHAS 11
Monica Lewinsky Reflects on Barbara Walters' Death After Their Record-Breaking Interview
More than two decades after her record-breaking interview with Barbara Walters on 20/20, Monica Lewinsky is reacting to the tragic news of the veteran broadcaster's death. Lewinsky, 49, took to social media on Friday night and posted a. remembering the iconic journalist, who died Friday at her home in New...
WHAS 11
Ireland Baldwin Pregnant With First Child: 'Happy New Year'
Ireland Baldwin's ending 2022 with a bang. She announced Saturday she's pregnant!. Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's 27-year-old daughter took to Instagram and posted a photo of a sonogram. Ireland captioned the post simply, "Happy New Year" along with a red heart emoji. Ireland's been dating musician RAC (real name Andre Allen Anjos) over the last year or so. This will be the couple's first child.
WHAS 11
Kathy Griffin Shades Andy Cohen Ahead of His 'New Year's Eve Live' Co-Hosting Duties With Anderson Cooper
There's no love lost between Kathy Griffin and Andy Cohen. Just hours before the world turns the page on 2022, the 62-year-old comedian conjured up a 2017 clip in which the Bravo TV executive tells a TMZ photographer he didn't know Griffin. The 5-year-old video filmed at Los Angeles International Airport came not long after Cohen was tapped to replace Griffin as Anderson Cooper's co-host for CNN's New Year's Eve Live show.
WHAS 11
Barbara Walters Dead at 93: Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric and More Stars React
Barbara Walters is being remembered by many celebs after her death. After ABC News announced Walter's death at her New York City home on Friday, stars took to Twitter to pay tribute to the trailblazing TV journalist. "Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer [sic]," former The...
WHAS 11
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: A Timeline of Their Musical Romance
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked rumors of a relationship since the two performed onstage together for the first time in 2012, but it wasn't until almost a decade later that the duo publically became a couple. The two were longtime friends before they became lovers, which Rocky confirmed by...
WHAS 11
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Kiss During Miami Vacation
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are together in Miami, where they puckered up for the world to see. The embattled Good Morning America were spotted down in the 305 on Wednesday packing on some heavy PDA. In photos obtained by Page Six, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were seen taking a stroll on a pier where they enjoyed the view and kissed in the open.
WHAS 11
Amy Robach Returns to Instagram After T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Marilee Fiebig
Amy Robach has ended her social media hiatus. The Good Morning America co-anchor restored her Instagram account on Friday, just days after T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig. While 49-year-old Robach has returned to the social media platform, she hasn't posted anything --...
WHAS 11
'Superbad' Star Christopher Mintz-Plasse Engaged to Britt Bowman -- See the Proposal Pics
McLovin is getting married! Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse announced earlier this week that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Britt Bowman, on Christmas Eve -- and she said yes!. "Life’s over!!!❤️❤️❤️," the 33-year-old actor captioned a series of pics on Instagram of him and his wife kissing and showing off...
Comments / 0